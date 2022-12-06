Read full article on original website
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments
Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
KYTV
City of Springfield’s Kearney St. redevelopment plan can give new businesses a tax break
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new Whataburger coming to northeast Springfield is getting a big tax break. Some businesses in the area already get the tax break. And more businesses could see the tax relief too. The area includes a little past North Kansas Expressway, down Kearney Street, hitting right...
Laclede Record
Christmas on Commercial this Friday
Christmas on Commercial will feature a first for the Lebanon community during its annual celebration downtown this Friday, Dec. 9. “This is our first ever lighted UTV parade and we are very excited,” said Stashia Porter, Promotion Event Coordinator for the City of Lebanon. “We think that there will be a great turnout of folks ready to watch the parade and we’re hoping to have plenty of lighted UTV’s for them to look at.” For more on this story see the LCR.
howellcountynews.com
Traffic concerns, homelessness dominate citizen forum
After only six months on the job, Willow Springs Police Chief Wes Ellison has done something with the department no one ever has before—he invited members of the public to comment and ask questions at a moderated citizens’ forum. Howell County News hosted the event Dec. 1 at...
springfield-ma.gov
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Accepting Applications for Customer Assistance Program (CAP)
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has recently announced that they are now accepting applications for its Customer Assistance Program (CAP) for FY23. The CAP is intended to help low-income customers with their water and sewer bills by providing a one-time, annual credit of up to $250. This year, the CAP credit has doubled from $125 to up to $250 to assist homeowners in managing their water and sewer bills. See the flyer with more information on the CAP as well as other assistance programs offered by the Commission.
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
KYTV
Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an Hour
1. Prime Inc - Mechanic. Thefreight transport and logistics company, Prime Inc, is hiring mechanics. According to the job posting, no experience is necessary -- the company will provide free training. And these positions pay up to $98,000 a year (nearly $50 an hour).
ksmu.org
Longtime Missouri photojournalist Dean Curtis launches book on Shannon County’s wild horses
Dean Curtis is a longtime photojournalist based in the Ozarks, once serving as the Springfield News-Leader photo editor. Seven years ago, he was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. But for the past 12 years, Curtis has been taking images of herds of wild horses in Shannon County...
Laclede Record
ALVA EUGENE FOOTE
Alva Eugene Foote, 82, of Laquey, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in his home. He is survived by four children, Cecil Foote (Janis) of Lebanon; Ed Foote (Stacey) of Laquey; Annette Farias of Laquey, and Charlene Foote of Laquey; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn Davis of Richland; several other relatives and friends.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark Looks To Legalize Vacation Rentals; Planning & Zoning Will Deliberate On Wednesday
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Short-term vacation rentals are a major component of the Lake of the Ozarks economy, but in one of the region's largest cities, Lake Ozark, it's illegal to rent your home to vacationers. The city is considering repealing the ordinance prohibiting vacation rentals in R-1 and...
Laclede Record
DORIS KAY (HICKS) McNEW
Doris Kay (Hicks) McNew, 65, of Springfield, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Springfield. She was born May 25, 1957, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Huey Lewis and Gladys Irene Moore Hicks. On June 27, 1981, she married Kenneth McNew at Bennett Spring State Park. Those preceding Doris in death include...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Fog tonight, soaking rain Wednesday night. Fog tonight, soaking rain Wednesday night. Springfield private schools working through increased …. Area private schools are working through a growing trend of increased enrollment numbers. As more and more families potentially make the switch, it's causing private schools to have to discuss more expansion projects. "We have a second building next to us that has an upper floor that is completely empty," said Wendy Wright with Gloria Deo Academy. "We would like to add 10 classrooms up there, which would include two science labs. We keep our tuition fairly low, so we raise money to fund those things. We will be looking to raise several million dollars to get that project done."
After seeing KOLR10 story, viewer steps in to help with tax bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Days after seeing a KOLR10 story about families impacted by higher property tax bills, a viewer has stepped in to help. The donor has asked to remain anonymous. “There was something about the KOLR10 piece that really struck a chord.” the person said. “You know, these are women that are struggling to […]
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man says his rental home made him sick. It’s similar to a story we told you a few weeks ago, tenants of Family Home Solutions properties are turning to us for help. They say their complaints are being ignored. “I’m paying $700 a...
lakeexpo.com
To The Editor: Legalizing Vacation Rentals In Lake Ozark Is About The Mayor's Agenda, Not The Constitution
As some of you are aware the Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to review and approve an amendment to a city ordinance (405.100) that would allow for homeowners within the city limits to make their residential property available to the general public for “nightly or weekly” rentals. More specifically this would be a change of a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use for properties in the residential areas zoned R-1 and R-2. Nightly or weekly rentals in these areas are not allowed by present city ordinance 405.100 so the effort being pursued would not necessarily change the ordinance in it’s entirety but rather alter the ordinance language from making nightly and/or weekly rentals a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use.
Laclede Record
JANET SUE TATMAN
Janet Sue Tatman, 81, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in her home near Lebanon. She was born July 25, 1941, in Lebanon, Mo. to Ralph and Neva Snow Sutton. On April 4, 1970, she was united in marriage to Alvin Lecon Tatman, and to this union two daughters were born.
Laclede Record
Community gives back through Share Your Christmas
Share Your Christmas is currently underway and offers a rewarding way to give back this holiday season. “This is our 51st year for the organization in Laclede County,” said Jean Ellen Tapp, a member of the Share Your Christmas United Board of Directors. “Share Your Christmas helps those in...
Laclede Record
SCOTT LEE SHUMATE
Scott Lee Shumate, 75, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa to Floyd Russell and Dorothy Helen Weaver Shumate. On Jan. 15, 1977, he married Patricia Joan Dill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife...
