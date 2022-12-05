ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Wire-to-wire lead keeps Eagles undefeated

Franklin County built a 21-3 lead after the opening quarter and cruised past Magna Vista, 76-48, in a non-district boys varsity basketball game Wednesday night at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The Eagles (5-0) defeated the Warriors for the second time this season. Magna Vista didn’t convert its first field goal...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County boys win swim meet, girls finish second

Franklin County hosted its first home swim meet of the 2022-2023 season Wednesday against Eden (N.C.) Morehead and Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Aquatic Center. The girls team used eight swimmers. Out of 16 individual swims the girls had a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Ferrum College professor to visit Israel as part of fellowship program

Ferrum College professor Timothy Durham was recently named as one of 35 national participants in a bridge-building mission to Israel. He will be touring the country meeting with contemporaries as part of the faculty fellowship program set to begin later this month. The program is being provided by the Jewish...
FERRUM, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for December 9

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Woodrow Nelson Ward Sr. HURT, Va. Woodrow Nelson Ward Sr., age 92, of Hurt, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Gretna Health and Rehab. Bo…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Ferrum Forward seeks input on housing plan

A community group is seeking input from Ferrum residents for a master plan aimed at attracting residential development to an 80-acre property owned by Franklin County. The meeting hosted by Ferrum Forward is slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Ferrum Faith Assembly building. How to use the property,...
FERRUM, VA
Franklin News Post

Feline Friday

Otono in Spanish means fall, and, as a tortoiseshell colored kitty, has the markings of a beautiful fall day. Otono has a wonderful personality and at 8 months old, is still a playful kitten who loves all types of toys. She enjoys playing with other cats and gets along wonderfully with everyone. She would love to have her ultimate Christmas gift—a loving home of her own. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy