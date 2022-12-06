Read full article on original website
KIMT
"Cookie Classic" coming soon
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Bear Creek Services is having their annual "Cookie Classic" tomorrow. There will be lots of different treats and goodies available for purchase. Also, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be there taking pictures with attendees. Money raised from the event will help support the nonprofit's goal of helping people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Linda Driessen, the executive director of the organization, said she's eager to get the event started.
KIMT
'Bus Ladies' head to Austin for annual holiday tradition at Sterling Pharmacy in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. - A 20-year tradition continued Thursday in Austin. A bus load of women from the Twin Cities, Rochester, and other places in southeastern Minnesota traveled to Austin to not only do some holiday shopping, but mainly to visit a local family-owned drug store. “This is so good for...
KIMT
Rochester hotel to hold fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House
ROCHESTER, Minn. - EVEN Hotel is hosting a "Stock the House" fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. The event will take place Thursday from 4:30 to 7 pm at 101 11th Avenue SW and admission will be to bring an item off the house wish list or a cash donation for the house.
KIMT
RAEDI is helping people start businesses and stay in business in the new year
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., known as RAEDI, now operates out of the Minnesota Bio Business Development Center in downtown Rochester. RAEDI joined forces with the Small Business Development Center and other area groups to set up a one stop shop there with one thing in common. They are focused on helping people start businesses and stay in business.
KIMT
Northern Lights Festival cancels last two weekends at Mayo Civic Center
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Northern Lights Festival is canceling its last two weekends in Rochester. In a Facebook post, the Festival says in part, "We're closing this chapter because we can't deliver the kind of experience we set out to create." Organizers also cited supply chain issues and rising prices...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Sweet Kneads takes over bakery space
Cannon Falls residents may have noticed some new branding in the window of the old Hi-Quality Bakery store on Fourth Street. The location is now the second Sweet Kneads store with the original out of Farmington. Hi-Quality owner Matthew Shelton was forced to close his doors in the middle of...
URGENT: Rochester Woman Looking For Box Stolen By Porch Pirate
Another Grinch has decided to show up in Rochester, Minnesota. This time, the Grinch came in the form of a porch pirate on November 17th. The items in the box that was stolen have huge sentimental value and the owner is desperately asking for the items to be returned, no questions asked.
KIMT
Residents in Rochester spend Friday morning digging out their driveways and sidewalks
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Southeast Minnesota got hit with a large wintry mix which means many people spent time digging out their car, sidewalks and driveways. For some it was the first time bringing out the snow blower for use this season. Others are shoveling their sidewalks to keep people walking...
KIMT
Rochester native performs in Disney on Ice in St. Paul this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you are heading to the Xcel Energy Center for Disney on Ice, keep an eye out for "The Little Mermaid". Thursday night was opening night and the Med City's own Sarah Santee is performing as Princess Ariel. The John Marshall graduate was part of the Rochester...
Rochester native performs as Princess Ariel in Disney on Ice tour at Xcel Energy Center this weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Sarah Santee says she began skating when she could walk. Her two parents, professional skaters, performed on Disney on Ice. Growing up, Santee said it immediately became a dream of hers. "I’ve been seeing Disney on Ice skating since I was a young kid. I...
KIMT
Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
KIMT
Rochester Public Works prepares full fleet for Friday snow
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The snow is here and Rochester Public Works has been hard at work for hours - and it's been preparing for weeks. The day before a weather event, Public Works gets all the equipment ready by fueling the trucks, stocking them with salt or sand, and reviewing the plow routes.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
KIMT
Rising cost of doing business in Rochester has one property owner concerned about his store's future
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's new tax levy of 6.85% in 2023 has Bruce Struve, the owner of Struve's Paint and Decorating, worried about the future of his business in the city. Struve's Paint and Decorating was opened in 1947 by Struve's dad, Ken. For the last 50 years, Struve has carried his...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 9, 2022
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and the surrounding communities are in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The Rochester Airport is reported just under an inch of snow had fallen as of 6 a.m. Travel conditions are expected to be difficult due to snow and possibly a thin glaze of ice on the roads.
KAAL-TV
Vehicle, wallet stolen from NW Rochester garage
(ABC 6 News) – A NW Rochester couple reported a van stolen from their closed garage sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, according to Rochester police. The couple, who live in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW, reportedly pulled their 2016 Chrystler van into their garage overnight, but did not lock the side door of their garage.
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
KIMT
Nearly 300 ash trees slated for removal in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The city will soon begin marking trees for removal due to the emerald ash borer. Albert Lea Tree Service has taken the contract to remove ash trees classified as substandard. The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect species that feeds on ash trees to the point that the trees become desiccated, brittle and hazardous due to the risk of toppling over.
fox9.com
Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
