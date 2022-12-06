Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Florida lawmaker resigns after being accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID business loans
From March 2022: DeSantis signs Parental Rights in Education Act. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights in Education Act" into law during a visit to Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill. The bill bars instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for young public-school students. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona sheriff plans to stop shipping containers at border wall
PHOENIX - A southern Arizona sheriff says he plans to stop shipping containers from being stacked at the U.S.-Mexico border. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says that for the last four days, protesters have been showing up at the border, preventing crews from constructing the makeshift barrier. Hathaway says...
fox10phoenix.com
Abe Hamadeh, RNC file lawsuit against Arizona's election
Abe Hamadeh, the GOP candidate to become Arizona's Attorney General, and the Republican National Committee have filed a lawsuit against the 2022 election. Hamadeh's race to become the next AG has come down to a recount after his opponent, Democrat Kris Mayes, earned just over 500 more votes. Counties need to be done by a Dec. 22 court hearing – that's when a judge will announce the results of the recount.
fox10phoenix.com
Texas bill would ban social media for children under 18
DALLAS - A Republican lawmaker from North Texas filed a bill aimed at keeping children off social media. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s HB 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes social media is harmful to children and compared it...
fox10phoenix.com
Emory Healthcare responds to 'disrespectful' TikTok about maternity patients
ATLANTA - Emory Healthcare called a viral TikTok featuring several Emory University Hospital Midtown nurses "unprofessional" and "disrespectful" to maternity patients. The health system said in a statement it took "appropriate actions" against the "former employees" after an investigation. Emory said the video did not represent the health system's "commitment...
fox10phoenix.com
North Carolina teen wins $1M lottery while heading to 2nd job: 'Everyone was happy'
An 18-year-old has won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket while heading to his second job in North Carolina. Dalton Radford, a public works employee from Dallas, North Carolina, reportedly bought two scratch-off tickets on Friday, Dec. 2, from Will's Food Store III on Dallas High Shoals Highway in the Old North State, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Dec. 9-11
1 p.m. - 8 p.m. "December 10, 2022 marks the 7th Annual Merriment in Melrose event to raise funding for the award-winning Osborn School District Music Program for Kinder through 8th grade students. The music program provides a vital role in the development of our students by reinforcing their social, intellectual, physical, emotional, cultural, and artistic well-being."
fox10phoenix.com
'My son is my hero': California teen saves dad pinned under truck
OAKDALE, Calif. - A California father is hailing his teenage son as a hero for saving his life when he became pinned under the family's truck. Matthew Wilkinson of Oakdale told KCRA that he and his son were fixing the brakes on his work truck late Monday night. Wilkinson said his son, Dalin, routinely works on the vehicle with him.
fox10phoenix.com
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
fox10phoenix.com
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
fox10phoenix.com
Disney World raises ticket prices: How much you'll pay at each park now
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World increased admission ticket prices at all four of its Florida theme parks on Thursday – and depending on the day and which park choose, you could pay nearly $200 to get in!. Last month, the company announced park-specific ticket price increases for guests....
