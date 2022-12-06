Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
LSU, UNO cancel their women's basketball game Sunday, citing 'health and safety protocols'
UNO (1-5) was coming off a 79-61 loss at Wichita State on Dec. 3. The Tigers won their ninth straight game to open the season with an 85-72 victory at Tulane. LSU's next game is Dec. 14 against Lamar in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will have had...
tulanehullabaloo.com
BOWL WAVE: Tulane to face Southern Cal after AAC championship win
After a disheartening 2-10 finish one year ago, Tulane football notched its 11th win and earned its first-ever American Athletic Conference title after slaying the University Central Florida Knights 45-28 on Saturday. Despite winning a conference championship and finishing undefeated 22 years ago in 1998, the path Tulane has taken...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Women’s Basketball continues strong start to season
Since coming off a loss to the University of Alabama, Tulane’s women’s basketball has played up and down, but inevitably remained strong against a string of tough opponents going 4-2 since Nov. 10. Tulane dominated against both the University of Southern Alabama and Sam Houston State. In both...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Riptide’s Reflections | Illiad
Riptide’s Reflections is The Tulane Hullabaloo’s weekly column talking all things Tulane football. Join us every Thursday for in-depth coverage, analysis and opinion of the Green Wave. With Tulane’s victory in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, the Green Wave will now move on to play the Southern...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane wins AAC Championship: Here’s how it happened
With just under a minute left in the game, Tulane University students had their legs over the railings, ready to jump onto the field. The student section, and the rest of Yulman Stadium, was ready to explode in joy. Their beloved Green Wave was on the verge of securing its first American Athletic Conference Championship.
an17.com
D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports
COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
lafourchegazette.com
Trojans basketball coach announces resignation
Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Spring Scholar program to admit fewer students
Tulane University’s Office of Admissions announced changes to the Early Decision and Spring Scholar programs this fall. The Spring Scholar program and the Early Decision admissions round will lower the number of offers extended to Tulane’s Class of 2027. Admissions will offer 40 Spring Scholar acceptances in the Early Decision round. In total, admissions predicts to have 75 Spring Scholars in the Class of 2027.
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
Louisiana City In The Top 10 Of Porch Pirates In The Nation
Stolen packages have increased in frequency in the NOLA area year over year. Safewise partnered with Vivint Smart Home to research porch pirate trends all around the nation. They found out that 260 million packages were swiped off of Americans' porches in 2022. That's up by 50 million packages according to the 2021 figures.
tulanehullabaloo.com
More homophobic profanity reports alarm campus groups
The Tulane University Police Department responded to two complaints of homophobic profanity last weekend, raising new questions about intolerance on campus after the university suspended a fraternity for an anti-gay slur last week. Both incidents were reported to TUPD on Sunday. Around 2 a.m., an anonymous witness said two men...
tulanehullabaloo.com
French president visits New Orleans
The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, arrived in the Crescent City on Friday, Dec. 2. In proper New Orleans fashion, he, the French first lady and his team were greeted with live music from a jazz band and a warm, humid welcome. Macron’s visit to New Orleans is not only...
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | Lake, River Hall delay represents poor communication
It’s been a difficult couple of years in Tulane University’s effort to build a dorm building. With a pandemic, labor and material shortages and annual hurricanes, there have certainly been many legitimate roadblocks to construction. But if unprecedented recent events have taught us anything, it is the importance...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor attending conference in Seattle this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in Seattle this weekend for a conference. Cantrell's administration issued a news release Friday saying she is in Seattle attending a winter meeting with the African American Mayor's Association. She is one of 14 mayors who was invited to participate,...
tulanehullabaloo.com
People Museum innovates at NOMA
Fog carpeted the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Spanish moss hung down from the large oak trees, absorbing the bright concert lights, turning them shades of blue and red and giving an eerie yet fantastical environment to the concert. New Orleans locals spread picnic blankets onto the dewy grass or idled around the sculpture garden, which acted as the opener for People Museum’s innovative show.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
lafourchegazette.com
Legendary Nicholls graduate to speak at Nicholls' commencement; local businessman to be given Honorary Doctorate
A legendary Nicholls State University graduate will be the university's ceremonial guest speaker at the university's 111th Commencement this weekend. The university announced today that Dr. O. Cleveland Hill, a Mississippi native who was offered a scholarship and recruited to play basketball in Thibodaux in 1968 will address the university's graduates from the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Behavioral Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing, Sciences and Technology and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute.
