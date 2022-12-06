ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
tulanehullabaloo.com

BOWL WAVE: Tulane to face Southern Cal after AAC championship win

After a disheartening 2-10 finish one year ago, Tulane football notched its 11th win and earned its first-ever American Athletic Conference title after slaying the University Central Florida Knights 45-28 on Saturday. Despite winning a conference championship and finishing undefeated 22 years ago in 1998, the path Tulane has taken...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Women’s Basketball continues strong start to season

Since coming off a loss to the University of Alabama, Tulane’s women’s basketball has played up and down, but inevitably remained strong against a string of tough opponents going 4-2 since Nov. 10. Tulane dominated against both the University of Southern Alabama and Sam Houston State. In both...
IOWA, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Riptide’s Reflections | Illiad

Riptide’s Reflections is The Tulane Hullabaloo’s weekly column talking all things Tulane football. Join us every Thursday for in-depth coverage, analysis and opinion of the Green Wave. With Tulane’s victory in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, the Green Wave will now move on to play the Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Tulane wins AAC Championship: Here’s how it happened

With just under a minute left in the game, Tulane University students had their legs over the railings, ready to jump onto the field. The student section, and the rest of Yulman Stadium, was ready to explode in joy. Their beloved Green Wave was on the verge of securing its first American Athletic Conference Championship.
ORLANDO, FL
an17.com

D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports

COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
COVINGTON, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Trojans basketball coach announces resignation

Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
RACELAND, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Spring Scholar program to admit fewer students

Tulane University’s Office of Admissions announced changes to the Early Decision and Spring Scholar programs this fall. The Spring Scholar program and the Early Decision admissions round will lower the number of offers extended to Tulane’s Class of 2027. Admissions will offer 40 Spring Scholar acceptances in the Early Decision round. In total, admissions predicts to have 75 Spring Scholars in the Class of 2027.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

More homophobic profanity reports alarm campus groups

The Tulane University Police Department responded to two complaints of homophobic profanity last weekend, raising new questions about intolerance on campus after the university suspended a fraternity for an anti-gay slur last week. Both incidents were reported to TUPD on Sunday. Around 2 a.m., an anonymous witness said two men...
COLORADO STATE
tulanehullabaloo.com

French president visits New Orleans

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, arrived in the Crescent City on Friday, Dec. 2. In proper New Orleans fashion, he, the French first lady and his team were greeted with live music from a jazz band and a warm, humid welcome. Macron’s visit to New Orleans is not only...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | Lake, River Hall delay represents poor communication

It’s been a difficult couple of years in Tulane University’s effort to build a dorm building. With a pandemic, labor and material shortages and annual hurricanes, there have certainly been many legitimate roadblocks to construction. But if unprecedented recent events have taught us anything, it is the importance...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor attending conference in Seattle this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in Seattle this weekend for a conference. Cantrell's administration issued a news release Friday saying she is in Seattle attending a winter meeting with the African American Mayor's Association. She is one of 14 mayors who was invited to participate,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

People Museum innovates at NOMA

Fog carpeted the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Spanish moss hung down from the large oak trees, absorbing the bright concert lights, turning them shades of blue and red and giving an eerie yet fantastical environment to the concert. New Orleans locals spread picnic blankets onto the dewy grass or idled around the sculpture garden, which acted as the opener for People Museum’s innovative show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Legendary Nicholls graduate to speak at Nicholls' commencement; local businessman to be given Honorary Doctorate

A legendary Nicholls State University graduate will be the university's ceremonial guest speaker at the university's 111th Commencement this weekend. The university announced today that Dr. O. Cleveland Hill, a Mississippi native who was offered a scholarship and recruited to play basketball in Thibodaux in 1968 will address the university's graduates from the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Behavioral Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing, Sciences and Technology and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute.
THIBODAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy