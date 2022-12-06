ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KULR8

Victim of homicide in Billings apartment ID'd

UPDATE: DEC. 8 at 11:05 a.m. The victim of Monday's homicide that happened in the 1100 block of 28th Street West has been identified. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told us the victim was identified as 39-year-old Joseph Sean Little Sr. His cause of death was multiple sharp-force injuries.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Male suspect allegedly stabs female victim during disturbance in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A male suspect allegedly stabbed a female victim during a disturbance in the 800 block of South 28th Street in Billings Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., police said. The Billings Police Department said on social media the male suspect stabbed the woman in the leg and fled on...
KULR8

Billings Police Respond to Homicide at Hillview Lane

Billings, MT- Billings Police are investigating a homicide at 412 Hillview Lane. BPD was requested to check the welfare of a 64-year-old man from another agency during the investigation. The victim was found deceased at the address with injuries. A 32-year-old woman is in custody in another jurisdiction. Sargent Beck...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspect arrested for threat found at Billings Senior High School

BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat was found at Billings Senior High School Wednesday. Billings Public Schools told parents school administration was made water of a threat written on a boys’ bathroom stall that was posted on social media. The threat was directed towards Billings Senior High School for Dec....
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado

A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
SHERIDAN, WY
yourbigsky.com

Two shot during casino robbery in Billings

The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

A Conversation with Billings Police

On Sunday, November 27, Billings Police responded to a shooting on the city's south side. For hours the community was left to assume and speculate about the events that transpired. We wanted to find out what went on during that 17 hour investigation, who was responsible for disseminating information, and...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide

MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone National Cemetery Hosts Pearl Harbor Remberance Day

Laurel, MT- In Yellowstone County, members of the community and Laurel American Legion Post commemorated the fallen heroes of Pearl Harbor with a memorial. Today marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War two.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

