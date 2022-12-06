Read full article on original website
KULR8
Victim of homicide in Billings apartment ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 8 at 11:05 a.m. The victim of Monday's homicide that happened in the 1100 block of 28th Street West has been identified. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told us the victim was identified as 39-year-old Joseph Sean Little Sr. His cause of death was multiple sharp-force injuries.
KULR8
Male suspect allegedly stabs female victim during disturbance in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A male suspect allegedly stabbed a female victim during a disturbance in the 800 block of South 28th Street in Billings Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., police said. The Billings Police Department said on social media the male suspect stabbed the woman in the leg and fled on...
Billings police ID suspect in South Side homicide
Nina Cochran, 32, is being held in Park County, Montana, after she was pulled over and arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper following a Dec. 1 traffic stop.
Woman claims Billings man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"
A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."
KULR8
Billings Police Respond to Homicide at Hillview Lane
Billings, MT- Billings Police are investigating a homicide at 412 Hillview Lane. BPD was requested to check the welfare of a 64-year-old man from another agency during the investigation. The victim was found deceased at the address with injuries. A 32-year-old woman is in custody in another jurisdiction. Sargent Beck...
49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
[Breaking] Homicide on Billings South Side, Suspect in Custody
This just in from Billings Police Department's Twitter:. Tonight, Billings Police responded to 412 Hillview Lane for a welfare check of a 64-year-old male. During the welfare check, BPD discovered the victim deceased in the residence with injuries. A 32-year-old female suspect is in custody in another jurisdiction, and detectives...
KULR8
Suspect arrested for threat found at Billings Senior High School
BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat was found at Billings Senior High School Wednesday. Billings Public Schools told parents school administration was made water of a threat written on a boys’ bathroom stall that was posted on social media. The threat was directed towards Billings Senior High School for Dec....
Billings crime and prevention center trying to prevent porch pirate thefts
For a second straight year, the Billings Police Department Crime Prevention Center is offering this space to store packages until they can be picked up.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
yourbigsky.com
Two shot during casino robbery in Billings
The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
Family mourning Billings stabbing victim
His body was found by a neighbor who saw his door ajar and checked to make sure everything was alright. No suspect has been identified but the family says police are questioning several people.
KULR8
A Conversation with Billings Police
On Sunday, November 27, Billings Police responded to a shooting on the city's south side. For hours the community was left to assume and speculate about the events that transpired. We wanted to find out what went on during that 17 hour investigation, who was responsible for disseminating information, and...
Billings family in shock after vehicle crashes through fence
One Billings woman came home from work Friday evening to an unpleasant surprise: the fence to her backyard was destroyed after someone had driven through it.
KULR8
Two taken to hospital in Billings with serious injuries after accident on King Ave. W
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two westbound lanes in the area of the 2700 block of King Ave. W in Billings are closed due to an accident. According to the Billings Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the accident, and a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide
MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
Laurel parents claim bullying is 'out of control,' pull children from classes
Many Laurel parents claim their children are being bullied at school and the schools are not doing anything about it.
Threat at Billings high school prompts parents to keep children home from school
The first threat discovered on Nov. 30, was deemed "not substantial" by Billings police, but another threat was discovered on Tuesday.
KULR8
Yellowstone National Cemetery Hosts Pearl Harbor Remberance Day
Laurel, MT- In Yellowstone County, members of the community and Laurel American Legion Post commemorated the fallen heroes of Pearl Harbor with a memorial. Today marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War two.
