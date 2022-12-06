ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

House Ethics Panel Fines Madison Cawthorn for Crypto Shenanigans

By Ursula Perano
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMap8_0jZWNwxI00
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Just weeks before he’s set to exit Congress, the House Ethics Committee released its report Tuesday on Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-NC) cryptocurrency scandal, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 toward a charity and a $1,000 fine following “substantial evidence” that he promoted a “Let’s Go Brandon” coin that he had an undisclosed financial interest in.

According to the 81-page report, Cawthorn had purchased a number of Let’s Go Brandon coins and urged another witness cited in the report to “pump this up so much” before publicly promoting the coin in an Instagram comment. But Cawthorn did not disclose his vested stake in the coin before publicly promoting it—a violation of House rules.

Cawthorn told investigators he meant to “publicly tell people” he owned Let’s Go Brandon coins, but evidently forgot.

On Dec. 31, 2021, two days after commenting on an Instagram post that Let’s Go Brandon coin was headed “to the moon”—a colloquial expression in the crypto community for exponential gains—Cawthorn sold 65,841,651,026 Let’s Go Brandon coins, which made up 36.58 percent of his total owned coins. He made an approximate 93 percent return on his investment, according to the report.

According to investigators, Cawthorn said he originally bought the coin to “connect with his generation, poke fun at a political opponent, and address the government’s control of currency.”

Cawthorn announced Tuesday he will donate half of the charity-directed fines toward the Firearms Policy Coalition and half toward the Shepherd Brain and Spinal Cord Center.

The report also addresses allegations that Cawthorn had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. The committee’s investigation of that allegation found “no evidence” of such a relationship, and noted there was “no evidence of an unprofessional office environment, and found that Representative Cawthorn did not violate House Rules or laws relating to nepotism.”

It’s an imperfect ending to a rocky two years in Congress for Cawthorn, who lost his primary in May. Not only did he turn heads after alleging members of Congress were having orgies and doing key bumps of cocaine on the regular, he also faced multiple run-ins with the law while driving or traveling.

Just 27 years old, Cawthorn has not yet announced his plans for after his term ends in January, but he has intimated some involvement with GOP politics. He said after he lost his primary this year that the GOP should embrace “dark MAGA” positions—presumably a harder turn toward former President Donald Trump’s tactics—and Cawthorn was the only sitting member of Congress to show up to Trump’s announcement speech for another presidential run in November.

This spring, government ethics watchdogs also raised alarms in response to The Daily Beast’s reporting about what appeared to be excessive Cawthorn campaign payouts to his chief-of-staff. The campaign drew further scrutiny a month later for apparently misappropriating donations, and has since gone bust, with only $12,000 in the bank as of Oct. 19.

But Cawthorn recently signaled that, while he may be exiting the Capitol doors, he doesn’t intend to get out of the political fundraising game. On Nov. 28, he converted his campaign committee to a leadership PAC, called “MADISON PAC,” which will allow him to support political allies, as well as tap the account for what amounts to a personal “slush fund.” It’s a reversal: Cawthorn terminated his old, broke leadership PAC the day after he lost.

Roger Sollenberger contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Judge says Devin Nunes can sue MSNBC. Where all of the former congressman’s lawsuits stand

A federal judge has ruled that former Congressman Devin Nunes can sue the parent company of MSNBC over a statement that Rachel Maddow made on her namesake show. In a 22-page order released Monday, Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York wrote that Nunes’ legal team can “plausibly allege actual malice” in Maddow’s comment about a package addressed to the congressman from a Ukrainian lawmaker with Russian ties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Washington Examiner

AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed

The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Wild Orchid Media

Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy