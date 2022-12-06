Eagles pass-rusher Robert Quinn to have knee scope, put on IR

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn is slated to have his knee scoped this week, a league source confirmed to ESPN, and he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Quinn went to the trainers following Thursday's practice because something in his knee didn't feel right, the source added. He appeared on the injury report Friday and was inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans .

He will miss at least the next four games but will be eligible to come off IR for the regular-season finale against the New York Giants and could be available to play in the postseason.

The Eagles acquired Quinn from the Chicago Bears in late October before the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick. He has appeared in five games for Philadelphia and has zero sacks and two tackles.

NFL Network was first to report that Quinn would undergo arthroscopic surgery.

In other moves Tuesday, the Eagles activated defensive end Janarius Robinson from injured reserve and waived safety Andre Chachere . In addition, defensive tackle Anthony Rush , cornerback Javelin Guidry and wide receiver Kawaan Baker were released from the practice squad.

Quinn, 32, posted a career-high 18.5 sacks in 2021 -- second most in the NFL -- but registered just one sack in seven games with the Bears this season before being traded.

A first-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 2011 NFL draft, Quinn has 102 career sacks over 11-plus seasons.