inkfreenews.com
Terry Conwell
Terry Conwell, 75, Rochester, died at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. On March 30, 1947, Terry Cleon Conwell was born. Terry first married Susan Craig Horn; they later divorced. On July 21, 1984, Terry and Jerilynn “Jeri” Brown were married; she survives. He...
inkfreenews.com
Jerry T. Lamb
Jerry T. Lamb, 72, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at home. He was born July 20, 1950. He is survived by the mother of his children, Pam Lamb, Plymouth; children, Jerry (Michelle) Lamb, Tyner, Angela (Steve) Shorter, Argos, Travis Lamb, Argos and Tera (Sean) Douglass, Plymouth; brothers, Arnold (Shirley) Lamb, Don (Janet) Lamb, Terry (Kim) Lamb, Larry (Paula) Lamb and Rick (Tracy) Lamb; sisters, Carol (Bill Danner) Lamb, Charlotte (Denver) McCarty and Connie (Alan King) Lamb; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Leila Edwards
Leila Edwards, 87, Ligonier, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Avalon Village Nursing Home, Ligonier. She was born Jan. 25, 1935. Her husband, Philip Edwards, proceeded her in death. She is survived by her children Sue (Brent) Lambright, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jon (Kris) Edwards, Kimmell, Sara (Brad Geiger) Weeks, Albion,...
inkfreenews.com
Joan M. Phillips
Joan Marie Phillips, 91, Bremen, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1931. On Nov. 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney Phillips; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Glen) Heiser, South Bend, Gary (Donna Rinker)...
inkfreenews.com
Edwin Gooding — UPDATED
Edwin Lee Gooding, known to most as “Ed,” died quietly just after 7 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Born June 3, 1934, in Muncie, he was the son of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. He spent his formative years there, graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He retired with 31 years of service from General Motors in Marion where he was a pattern maker.
inkfreenews.com
Donna J. Rhodes
Donna Jarrette Polley Rhodes, 90, Rochester, died at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born May 10, 1932. In 1951, Donna married D. Ward Polley; he preceded her in death. In 1996, she married Bob Rhodes; he preceded her in death. Surviving are...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Faye Whitaker
Bonnie Faye Hurd Whitaker, 78, Warsaw, died at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born March 3, 1944, in Denver, Ky., to Bethel (Hitchcock) Blair and Harlan Blair Jr. Bonnie was married on Dec. 20, 1964, to Jo Ed Hurd; they shared 38 years of marriage together before he died Feb. 4, 2003. Bonnie was blessed to share her life again with someone special and married Grover T. Whitaker on Aug. 7, 2009. He preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2012.
inkfreenews.com
Randall L. Thrush
Randall L. Thrush, 70, rural Wabash, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born July 29, 1952. He married Vickie Hopkins on Aug. 12, 1972; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Sheryl (Matt) Hodson, Wabash, Serena (Jonathan) Acker, Westfield and David (Katie) Thrush, McCordsville; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Royce Thrush, Indianapolis and Rebecca Bulawa, Russiaville.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
inkfreenews.com
Linda J. Johnston — UPDATED
Linda J. Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. She was born March 10, 1951. On July 4, 1970, she married Terry G. Johnston. He survives. She is also survived by sons, William (Catherine) Johnston, Toccoa, Ga. and Daniel (Candice) Johnston, Rochester; seven grandchildren; an adopted granddaughter; one great-grandson; and two brothers, William H. Mack, Jr., Francesville and Dale (Terri) Mack, Winamac.
inkfreenews.com
Donella Jane Emmons
Donella Jane (Funk) Emmons, 80, LaPaz, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home in LaPaz. Donella was born Sept. 22, 1942. Donella married Lowell “Butch” Emmons on Sept. 5, 1964; he preceded her in death. Donella is survived by her three children, DeAnna Emmons, West Chester, Ohio,...
inkfreenews.com
Bill Caudill — UPDATED
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Billy was born July 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, Billy married the love of his life, Linda Gibson; she survives,. Billy is also survived by his brothers, James (Alberta) Caudill and Denver...
inkfreenews.com
Raymond H. Grubbs — UPDATED
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, (Beaver Dam Lake) died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Raymond was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha (Boyer) Grubbs. He married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death May 24, 2017.
inkfreenews.com
Lucreda A. Hutton
Lucreda A. “Crete” Hutton, 96, Rochester, died at 4:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Jan. 5, 1926. On June 9, 1950, Crete married Dr. Charles E. “Chuck” Hutton; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Dr. Charles...
inkfreenews.com
Lloyd E. Tillman
Lloyd E. Tillman, 96, died at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Lloyd married Jessie Marcelle Markley on Dec. 15, 1947. He is survived by his children, Pat (Joe) Walters, Claypool, Gary (Linda) Tillman, Bremen, Becky (Eddie) Drudge, Claypool and Dale (Deb) Tillman, Claypool; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Johanna G. Reed
Johanna G. Reed, 85, Nappanee, died at 4:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born Oct. 20, 1937. On Dec. 22, 1957, Johanna married James Reed; he preceded her in death. Johanna is survived by her sons, Jeff Reed and Jamie (Pam) Reed, both...
inkfreenews.com
Judith Middleton
Judith E. (Plotner) Middleton, 80, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Judy was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Warsaw, and graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’60. On June 30, 1962, Judy married Richard Plotner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. Judy later married Roger Middleton on July 23, 2016, and he also preceded her in death on May 21, 2022. Family was the most important aspect of Judy’s life; she was a homemaker and absolutely devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of First Christian Church of Warsaw and she enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts and caring for her cat, Lily. Judy was known as a people-person, and she liked playing bingo and visiting with friends at the Warsaw Senior Center.
inkfreenews.com
Thomas L. Dean — PENDING
Thomas L. Dean, 86, Tippecanoe, died at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Gerrity Sr.
William “Bill” Gerrity Sr., 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 5, 1954. On June 19, 1978, Bill married Susan Morehead. She survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by a sister, Patty Marlowe, Syracuse; and his three adopted...
inkfreenews.com
Delmer J. Mullet
Delmer J. Mullet, 87, Nappanee, died at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Dec. 19, 1934. On Oct. 27, 1955, he married Elizabeth Mae Yoder. She preceded him in death. Delmer is survived by his children, Wayne “Charlie” (Marietta) Mullet, Marilyn Mullet,...
