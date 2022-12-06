ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

allaccess.com

Gregg Henson Joins WLAV/Grand Rapids As Morning Co-Host

AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP and Sports WRNL-A-W286DJ (THE FAN)/RICHMOND, VA Brand Manager GREGG HENSON is returning to MICHIGAN as morning co-host along his former WKRK/DETROIT co-host MICHELLE MCKORMICK and TRAVIS GIBBS for "MICHELLE AND GREGG WITH TRAVIS" at CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS. HENSON's resume includes stints at WCSX, WDFN-A, WXYT-A and WKRK/DETROIT; WPGB and WBGG-A/PITTSBURGH; KFOR-A-K277CA/LINCOLN, NE; WPEN-A/PHILADELPHIA; and KRLD-F/DALLAS. He fills the slot left vacant with the exit of TONY GATES, who left the station in APRIL.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
hope.edu

Where You Belong; Getting Involved at Hope

When you enter Hope College’s beautiful campus you are first blown away by the welcoming feeling. Then, you decide to get more involved. So you pull up the clubs and organizations website and are instantly overwhelmed. There are so many. Where do you even begin?. Begin with merely glancing...
HOLLAND, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Heart Safe: Surviving a heart attack through training and a little bit of luck

Serendipity was on John Shea’s side in myriad ways one cold, rainy, windy October morning. Volunteering for Community Action House to pick up food donations on Oct. 26, Shea’s usually scheduled partner was out of town, so Jay Peters stepped in. Shea was feeling under the weather, so Peters drove the refrigerated box truck that day.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project

A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
KALAMAZOO, MI
theshelbyreport.com

Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Up North Voice

Just married!

Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
MUSKEGON, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake Doster Golf Club suffers $100,000 in damage

PLAINWELL—Damage done to the sixth and seventh greens at Lake Doster Golf Club will cost upwards of $100,000 to repair, according to head golf professional Matt Townsley. “The greens were completely destroyed,” Townsley said. “There was no way to save them. We have to start over with them from square one.”
PLAINWELL, MI

