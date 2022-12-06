Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
allaccess.com
Gregg Henson Joins WLAV/Grand Rapids As Morning Co-Host
AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP and Sports WRNL-A-W286DJ (THE FAN)/RICHMOND, VA Brand Manager GREGG HENSON is returning to MICHIGAN as morning co-host along his former WKRK/DETROIT co-host MICHELLE MCKORMICK and TRAVIS GIBBS for "MICHELLE AND GREGG WITH TRAVIS" at CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS. HENSON's resume includes stints at WCSX, WDFN-A, WXYT-A and WKRK/DETROIT; WPGB and WBGG-A/PITTSBURGH; KFOR-A-K277CA/LINCOLN, NE; WPEN-A/PHILADELPHIA; and KRLD-F/DALLAS. He fills the slot left vacant with the exit of TONY GATES, who left the station in APRIL.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
hope.edu
Where You Belong; Getting Involved at Hope
When you enter Hope College’s beautiful campus you are first blown away by the welcoming feeling. Then, you decide to get more involved. So you pull up the clubs and organizations website and are instantly overwhelmed. There are so many. Where do you even begin?. Begin with merely glancing...
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens This Week in Grand Rapids Area Location
You can't go wrong when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Michigan. Chick-fil-A was most recently voted as the number one fast food restaurant across the country, including Michigan. There are two simple reasons why Chick-fil-A is so good:. 1. Great food. 2. Excellent service. I take my family to...
secondwavemedia.com
Heart Safe: Surviving a heart attack through training and a little bit of luck
Serendipity was on John Shea’s side in myriad ways one cold, rainy, windy October morning. Volunteering for Community Action House to pick up food donations on Oct. 26, Shea’s usually scheduled partner was out of town, so Jay Peters stepped in. Shea was feeling under the weather, so Peters drove the refrigerated box truck that day.
Where Can You Go on a Sleigh Ride near Grand Rapids?
We've all heard the song "Sleigh Ride" and the line "It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you." The weather isn't really cooperating right now, with our lack of snow, but if you did want to go on an actual sleigh ride near Grand Rapids -- where could you go?
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
Grand Rapids’ human resources director retiring next year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ human resources director is retiring next year. After a 19-year career at the city, Grand Rapids Human Resources Director Desireé A. Frugé announced Monday, Dec. 5, she would be retiring in August 2023. Frugé's nearly two-decade career at the city...
Cheers! Another West Michigan City Adopts Social District for Outdoor Drinking
While not a ton of great things can be said about the pandemic, one awesome idea that's stuck around is "social districts". Bars and restaurants have been able to expand outside and customers can enjoy alcoholic drinks from the businesses in these "social zones". South Haven Votes to Add Social...
Take this 1.5-Hour Route to See the Best Wyoming & Grandville Christmas Lights. Includes Jenison & Hudsonville, too!
If want a fun-filled evening of looking at Christmas lights in the Granville-Jenison-Wyoming-Hudsonville area, this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet cookie & ice cream treat from the Underground Cookie Club -perhaps the Christmas cake ice cream treat? – and chase it down with 18 fantastic light displays.
Local restauranteurs surprise shoppers, pay for their groceries
It was a happy surprise Monday for shoppers at Ralph’s Food Market in Grand Rapids as nearly a dozen patrons' grocery bills were paid for in full thanks to the generosity of two local restaurateurs.
WWMTCw
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project
A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
theshelbyreport.com
Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
Up North Voice
Just married!
Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake Doster Golf Club suffers $100,000 in damage
PLAINWELL—Damage done to the sixth and seventh greens at Lake Doster Golf Club will cost upwards of $100,000 to repair, according to head golf professional Matt Townsley. “The greens were completely destroyed,” Townsley said. “There was no way to save them. We have to start over with them from square one.”
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
