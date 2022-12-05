SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re starting off our Tuesday with a little bit of cloud cover around the region. There’s also a few flurries falling in parts of northern South Dakota, as well as northern Nebraska and northern Iowa. Most of the snow should stay just to our north in North Dakota, and to our south. We’ll actually see clouds break through this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the north to the mid to upper 30s in the south. The wind will switch to the northwest today, as well.

