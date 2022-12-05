Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City schools could benefit from state's socioeconomic plan for Iowa football classification
SIOUX CITY — High school football classifications in Iowa would be based not just on enrollment but also a school's poverty levels under a proposal headed for a vote by the member schools next week. The Iowa High School Athletic Association board of control on Monday approved a recommendation...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Omaha Man Transported By Helicopter After Sheldon Accident
Sheldon, Iowa — An Omaha, Nebraska man was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:20 p.m., 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Hyundai southbound on Nettle Avenue, two miles southeast of Sheldon. They tell us that 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull was northbound on Nettle in a 2017 Peterbilt semi.
dakotanewsnow.com
Chance of snow tonight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re starting off our Tuesday with a little bit of cloud cover around the region. There’s also a few flurries falling in parts of northern South Dakota, as well as northern Nebraska and northern Iowa. Most of the snow should stay just to our north in North Dakota, and to our south. We’ll actually see clouds break through this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the north to the mid to upper 30s in the south. The wind will switch to the northwest today, as well.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
KLEM
Major Announcement from Wells Enterprises
Wells Enterprises is making a major announcement this morning. Here’s what we know so far— Several busses shuttled Wells employees to the Le Mars Convention Center for an announcement at 9:30 this morning. A Le Mars police car was also on the scene. Sources tell us that the company...
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
Multiple pets removed from Morningside home during fire
Sioux City officials are at the scene of a structure fire on Morningside Avenue.
Popular Iowa Pop Corn Company Is a Famous Worldwide Treat
Going down the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Rabbit Hole at 7:10 am each weekday typically leads to some fun and exciting places. Such as it is with National Microwave Oven Day, which celebrates the appliance to change how the kitchen is used. The story goes that a self-taught American engineer...
‘Do you recognize me?’: Dog found tied to Sioux City porch; Officials seeking information
Officials are seeking information from the public regarding a malnourished dog found tied to a resident's porch.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
kynt1450.com
City of Yankton Employee of the Year
On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead in Canton house fire
CANTON, S.D (KELO) — A house fire in Canton left one person dead. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Harold Timmerman, the fire was called in at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the home in central Canton. By that time, fire had spread to the entire house.
nwestiowa.com
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
Sioux City man charged for allegedly enticing 12-year-old boy over Snapchat
A Sioux City man who was accused of attempting to entice a 12-year-old was arrested on Thursday.
Comments / 0