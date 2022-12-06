Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us
There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to New Hampshire and Maine?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners.
Visiting Instagram-Worthy Lighthouse Lit Up for the Holidays Should Top Maine Bucket List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Nothing quite stands out the way a lighthouse does. The iconic structures sit idly by, almost stoic-like, through changing seasons and the fickle weather. Maine is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Sweet Dog in a Maine Shelter for 5 Months Looking for Forever Home This Christmas
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up
BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away.
wabi.tv
Message to Mainers: Internet for All
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Although it was a cloudy day in Waterville, an announcement made in one building promised to light the way to the future. A future where all Mainers have access to the internet. That was the big announcement to kick off the 2022 Maine Broadband Summit. Governor...
orionmagazine.org
A Glacier, a Potter, and the Land
IN THE VILLAGE OF WAYNE in southcentral Maine, there is a potter named Molly. She has steady hands and a voice that warbles. Her home is on a narrow piece of land between lakes, and there she quarries a ton of blue-black wet clay from the backyard once every ten years. Molly draws life up from the ground, from the calls of the loons and from the community of people to which she belongs. Transmutes it into something new. When she speaks about the things she cares about, you can hear her voice trill like a stream running over stones.
Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check
Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
wagmtv.com
Influenza rates rise sharply in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - Maine is experiencing a sharp increase in seasonal influenza (flu) activity statewide according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC). The Maine CDC is reminding residents and visitors to take steps to stay healthy, including getting the flu vaccine. Symptoms of the...
