Open Line-ON DEMAND- Trenton Johnson talks plants and pottery at the Conservatory in Norris City
In this episode of Open Line ON DEMAND, Heather talks with Trenton Johnson of Norris City about his new business in Norris City. Johnson, a Norris City native, gives insight on all the different product, services and classes that he offers. Check out The Conservatory on Facebook and be watching for upcoming events!
James Barton “Jim” Cutchin
James Barton "Jim" Cutchin, 79, of Carmi, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born on February 7, 1943, the son of Neal and Lena Belle (Wilkins) Cutchin Jr. Jim married Carol Lee Limpich on December 28, 1963, and she survives. Jim worked as a farmer until retirement. He then went on to work as a custodian at First Baptist Church in Carmi, and drove a bus for Carmi White County Schools. Jim enjoyed hunting and shooting guns with his cousin Stan Cutchin and good friend Brian Thompson. He also loved reading and studying history.
Mary Helen (Vaupel) Young
Mary Helen (Vaupel) Young, 85, of Norris City, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi. She was born on November 2, 1937, the daughter of Martin and Coralee (Funkhouser) Vaupel. She married Donald R. Young on December 30, 1957, and he preceded her in death on August 11, 1990. She later married James Buttry on May 25, 1995, and he survives. Mary Helen owned and operated D&M Discount store in Tuscola, Illinois. She attended Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Mary Helen enjoyed cooking, playing Rummikub, puzzles and Bingo, however family was most important to her and she loved spending time with them.
Sork and Young Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two local men were sentenced in White County Court yesterday to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 28 year old Levi Sork of Norris City was convicted of Residential Burglary, class 1 felony…he got 6 years. Sork’s case was investigated by the Norris City Police Department. 38 year old Chance Young Fairfield was sentenced to three years for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a class 2 felony. Young was investigated by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force. Both individuals were represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge.
Anderson Arrested On Multiple Charges Following Traffic Stop
Driving too fast in a school zone resulted in the arrest of a Carmi woman on Wednesday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department observed 20 year old Hannah A Anderson of Stevan Street speeding and initiated a traffic stop. Anderson was arrested and is being charged with Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration due to No Insurance. She was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Anderson paid bond and was released a few hours later. No court date has been set at this time.
Deputy Wicker Responds To Mother Daughter Domestic Dispute
The White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Mill Shoals on Tuesday in reference to a domestic dispute between mother and daughter. While enroute Deputy Matt Wicker was informed that the mother had left the scene and the daughter would like to meet with Wicker at the Mill Shoals Fire Station. Upon arrival Wicker met with Sera Smothers who was accompanied by a witness Odessa Staley and Sera’s two children. Sera stated that she arrived at her mother’s Laura Smothers house at around 12:30 a.m. to get her son. She stated that she had just been released from the hospital after giving birth to her daughter. Sera said when she arrived at the house her mother became very agitated. As Sera reached down to pick up her son Laura punched her in the face with her phone in her hand. Sera stated that her mother then took her grandmothers car keys and left the scene. Deputy Wicker observed the injury on Sera’s face as he was talking with her. Wicker then spoke with Odessa who said that Laura was upset with the time of night that Sera arrived to pick up her son. Sera told Wicker that she wanted to sign a complaint against her mother for Domestic Battery. She will also be sending a voluntary statement against her mother to the State’s Attorney.
