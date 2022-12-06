Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
Related
NEWS10 ABC
12/08/2022: Reality check is on the way.
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. The Weather Pattern is changing big time. Temps today were 15-20 degrees cooler this afternoon than 24 hours ago. It is going to feel more like December, and may look more like December by the end of the weekend. The mild weather will be gone for the next 7-10 days at least.
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
newyorkupstate.com
Hiker lost overnight in waist-deep snow rescued atop NY’s second tallest mountain
A 19-year-old hiker from Schenectady got lost on Nov. 27 in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The man’s hiking partner called from the Adirondak Loj trailhead to report that the pair had become separated and that they had last communicated at 5 p.m. Around 1 a.m., the 19-year-old called...
Code blue issued through weekend for Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from today, December 8, through Monday, December 12.
Family Snow Tubing In New York, Fun for Everyone? Yes!
What is your Winter plan? We have the holidays for the next 30 days or so and then what? Will you hibernate, gain weight and get caught up on every show anyone has recommended to you? Or, will you take part in Winter?. New York State has so much to...
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
Crappy Situation – TP Truck Hits Bridge
One truck driver gonna be down in the dumps. There's a notorious bridge in Glenville. Notoriously short, that is. This bridge is exactly 10 feet and 11 inches from the ground. It just so happens that some trucks are taller than 10-foot, 11-inches. And that's exactly what happened Monday night with this truck that was carrying some... delicate cargo.
Nasal dryness and dripping: Albany ENT talks solutions ‘Live at 9’
'Tis the season for cold weather ear, nose, and throat issues. News10's Stephanie Rivas sat down with Dr. Gavin Setzen, President of Albany ENT & Allergy Services, to discuss solutions to some of the most common symptoms, from dryness to dripping.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Route 50 crash in Ballston Lake injures drivers
On Wednesday night at about 6:20 p.m., the Ballston Lake and Burnt Hills Fire Departments were sent to a car crash on State Route 50.
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths
MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience. Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves […]
Pregnant woman rescued from sinking car in North Adams
On Wednesday, a pregnant woman was rescued from a sinking car in North Adams. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts
So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
albanymagic.com
Bear Sighting Near Capital Region Elementary School
There were reports of a black bear in the area of Castleton Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Schodack Police and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office along with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating the sighting. The school district posted an advisory on its website alerting...
Lark Street BID announces Annual Chili & Chowder Stroll
Those looking to take a holiday stroll on Saturday afternoon will be able to sample chili and chowder from 13 restaurants.
Santa’s Cottage in Saratoga turns 30, gets upgrades
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This December marks the 30th anniversary of Santa’s Cottage, a holiday staple in Saratoga Springs. To mark the occasion, the original builders, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association and a local construction company worked together to spruce it up. After Santa’s original set was deemed unsuitable, Michele Erceg and Bobby […]
Queensbury Hotel hosts a life-size gingerbread house for Christmas
Every year, the Queensbury Hotel dresses into the nines for Christmas. Holly, lights, and a towering tree in the lobby are a normal sight, while across the street, City Park lights up its trees for the season. This year, there's something new in the hotel lobby - and you may have to hold back the urge to take a bite.
Kids Get Heartwarming Family Surprise in Upstate NY School (VIDEO)
SURPRISE! We love this video and are happy to share the recent goodness at Schalmont Central School in Rotterdam. "It was a really sweet, touching moment for the family, and the kids in Mrs. Schiavo, Miss Shaffer, and Mrs. Melchior's classes will always remember," said Mrs. Melchior. -Schalmont Central School District.
Flower & Fruit Mission pledges $225K for Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital
Flower & Fruit Mission pledged $225K to purchase new labor and delivery beds for the Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0