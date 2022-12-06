ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

12/08/2022: Reality check is on the way.

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. The Weather Pattern is changing big time. Temps today were 15-20 degrees cooler this afternoon than 24 hours ago. It is going to feel more like December, and may look more like December by the end of the weekend. The mild weather will be gone for the next 7-10 days at least.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY
Big Frog 104

Crappy Situation – TP Truck Hits Bridge

One truck driver gonna be down in the dumps. There's a notorious bridge in Glenville. Notoriously short, that is. This bridge is exactly 10 feet and 11 inches from the ground. It just so happens that some trucks are taller than 10-foot, 11-inches. And that's exactly what happened Monday night with this truck that was carrying some... delicate cargo.
GLENVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
Q 105.7

What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?

What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience. Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WUPE

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts

So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
PITTSFIELD, MA
albanymagic.com

Bear Sighting Near Capital Region Elementary School

There were reports of a black bear in the area of Castleton Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Schodack Police and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office along with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating the sighting. The school district posted an advisory on its website alerting...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Santa’s Cottage in Saratoga turns 30, gets upgrades

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This December marks the 30th anniversary of Santa’s Cottage, a holiday staple in Saratoga Springs. To mark the occasion, the original builders, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association and a local construction company worked together to spruce it up. After Santa’s original set was deemed unsuitable, Michele Erceg and Bobby […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy