1,000+ Total RSV Cases Reported in Washoe County Since Oct. 1
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is reporting an additional 263 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases reported from November 27 through December 3 in Washoe County, pushing the total number of cases since the beginning of October to 1,017. The 263 cases reported is the highest weekly total seen thus...
Black Rock Field Office to release Calico Complex mares treated with fertility control
The Black Rock Field Office concluded the Calico Complex wild horse gather near Gerlach, Nev. on October 1, 2022. The contractor gathered and removed 863 excess wild horses from public lands. GonaCon, a population suppression control vaccine, was administered to 39 mares. The mares will get a second dose within...
Escaped Inmate Arrested
Atencio allegedly set a fire in the house in Winnemucca and officials went in to save them. Lassen County deputies rescued the duo from a burning home in Winnemucca.
Lassen County Jail Escapee, Girlfriend Rescued From Burning Home in Winnemucca
Police say they found and arrested an escaped inmate out of Lassen County in Winnemucca on Tuesday night. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office shared the above video of their response. Deputies say it started when they learned Angelo Atencio, as well as his girlfriend Ashley Ward, who allegedly helped him...
Man Arrested on Child Lewdness
Investigators say he was moved to the Washoe County Jail on Monday. Police say Randolph Patrick was initially identified as a suspect in the case in August 2020.
