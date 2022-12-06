ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye Man Arrested for 2X+ BAC Following Motor Vehicle Incident

RYE, NY (December 9, 2022) — A Rye man was arrested for drunk driving on Thursday afternoon. Nicholas Stavrides, age 53, of Rye, New York. Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated (BAC over .18 %.) Police narrative: On Thursday December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:10 pm, Rye Police Officers responded to...
RYE, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Police Seeking Tips After Burglary At Massapequa Business

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance footage breaking into a Long Island business before fleeing with a wad of cash. The burglary happened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Massapequa, at the Carmill Cleaners on Carmans Road, according to Nassau County Police.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Daily Voice

4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say

Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

NYC man suffered gash to face, bleeding from head in disturbing caught-on-camera bat beating

A Manhattan homeless man whacked in the back of the head by a baseball bat-wielding attacker suffered a cut to his face and bleeding from the head, according to court documents. The gruesome injuries were revealed at the arraignment of suspect Karim Azizi, 36, who was charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack in Hamilton Heights. At the hearing, bail was set at $7,500 cash or $20,000 insurance company bond, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Azizi’s victim, a 47-year-old homeless man, suffered “bleeding about the face and head, swelling about the back of the head, and a laceration about the front of the head,” according to the criminal complaint against him. Video footage of the violence shows the suspect adjust the bat in his pants at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street before walking up to the victim from behind and taking a swing at him. The bat connected with the back of the victim’s head, sending him tumbling to the ground. Police sources previously told The Post the beating was sparked by an unknown argument between the two. Azizi is due back in court next week. Additional reporting by Ben Feuerherd
NEW YORK CITY, NY

