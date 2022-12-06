Read full article on original website
Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Purse In Westchester County
Police have charged a suspect with stealing a woman's purse while she was walking on the street in Westchester County.On Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery in Mamaroneck at the 100 block of Mamaroneck Avenue after a witness reported that a man had stolen a purse from th…
Gunman Who Fled LI Shooting In Uber Sentenced, Charged In Death Of 2nd Victim
A Long Island man is facing decades in prison after being convicted in the near-fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man, and charged in the shooting death of a second victim.Floyd McNeil, age 26, of Elmont, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Monday, Dec. 6. It followed his …
Suspect On Run After Worker Injured In Attempted Robbery At New Rochelle Subway/Carvel
Authorities are searching for an attempted robbery suspect who unsuccessfully tried to pass off a BB gun as a real gun in Westchester County. On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a reported attempted armed robbery at a Subway and Carvel restaurant in New Rochelle located at 642 North Ave., according to New Rochelle Police.
4 suspects in custody after speeding car drives on sidewalk, causes crash in the Bronx
Friday night turned into mayhem in the Bronx where a speeding vehicle drove on a sidewalk and crashed into other cars.
NYPD: Car stolen at gunpoint in Pelham Bay
A car was stolen at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, police say.
Man charged with murder for stabbing death of man, 28, during dispute in the Bronx
Police arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing another man with a small screwdriver in the Bronx earlier this week, authorities announced Thursday.
talkofthesound.com
Rye Man Arrested for 2X+ BAC Following Motor Vehicle Incident
RYE, NY (December 9, 2022) — A Rye man was arrested for drunk driving on Thursday afternoon. Nicholas Stavrides, age 53, of Rye, New York. Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated (BAC over .18 %.) Police narrative: On Thursday December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:10 pm, Rye Police Officers responded to...
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
Police Report More Thefts, Disputes At North White Plains Stop & Shop
More thefts and disputes are reported to have happened at a Stop & Shop in Westchester County, police said. The first incident of larceny happened on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway, according to North Castle Police. A day...
Duo Busted With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Uniondale, Police Say
A traffic stop on Long Island ended with a man and woman in handcuffs for weapons charges, authorities said. Officers stopped the suspects’ Mercedes C320 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Uniondale after observing a traffic infraction on Smith Street, Nassau County Police said. While searching the...
Group of 5 men assault workers at Bronx deli, steal $4K in cash
A group of five men allegedly robbed a Bronx deli Wednesday, stealing thousands of dollars and assaulting the two employees, authorities said.
Man stabbed during dispute on Midtown street, suspect sought
The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in Midtown last month during a dispute, police said Wednesday.
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
Teen Makes Death Threats Against McDonald's Worker, Massive Riot Breaks Out In Bayonne: Police
Five teenagers were in custody after one threatened a McDonald's worker sparking a riot in Bayonne earlier this week, authorities said. A 15-year-old boy made death threats against the worker at the McDonald's on 25th and Broadway, bringing police to the scene on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
Police Seeking Tips After Burglary At Massapequa Business
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance footage breaking into a Long Island business before fleeing with a wad of cash. The burglary happened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Massapequa, at the Carmill Cleaners on Carmans Road, according to Nassau County Police.
4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say
Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
talkofthesound.com
2 Bronx Men Found with Loaded Ghost Gun with Laser Sight Following New Rochelle Traffic Stop
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 8, 2022) — Two men from the Bronx are facing weapons charges after a ghost gun with a laser sight was found in their Mercedes. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a C Felony. Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, an A...
NYC man suffered gash to face, bleeding from head in disturbing caught-on-camera bat beating
A Manhattan homeless man whacked in the back of the head by a baseball bat-wielding attacker suffered a cut to his face and bleeding from the head, according to court documents. The gruesome injuries were revealed at the arraignment of suspect Karim Azizi, 36, who was charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack in Hamilton Heights. At the hearing, bail was set at $7,500 cash or $20,000 insurance company bond, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Azizi’s victim, a 47-year-old homeless man, suffered “bleeding about the face and head, swelling about the back of the head, and a laceration about the front of the head,” according to the criminal complaint against him. Video footage of the violence shows the suspect adjust the bat in his pants at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street before walking up to the victim from behind and taking a swing at him. The bat connected with the back of the victim’s head, sending him tumbling to the ground. Police sources previously told The Post the beating was sparked by an unknown argument between the two. Azizi is due back in court next week. Additional reporting by Ben Feuerherd
Repeat Burglar Nabbed At Westbury Business Under Construction, Police Say
A suspected repeat burglar is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Long Island business currently under construction, authorities said. Elidieu Cadet, age 38, of Uniondale, was arrested by Nassau County Police at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, following a break-in at a Westbury business on Post Avenue. The...
