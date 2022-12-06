Read full article on original website
3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana
Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Can You Leave Your 10 Year Old Home Alone in Louisiana?
Working parents know all too well the challenges of finding someone who's dependable and trustworthy to watch their children any time school is out. No matter whether it's for summer vacation, winter break, a snow day, or during the upcoming Christmas vacation, kids have a lot of time where they could possibly need adult supervision, but finding someone to handle the responsibility gets harder and harder every year.
Christmas Movies Filmed in Louisiana
It may be 75 degrees outside in South Louisiana but it is officially the Christmas season. So if you are like me and are trying to find any way to get into the Christmas Spirit then you may want to check out one of these holiday movies. Turn the air...
Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
Georgia’s QB Was A Louisiana Ragin Cajun For About 12 Hours
He's the defending National Champion quarterback, he's leading the #1 seed in this year's College Football Playoff, he's a former walk-on player...and in a weird way, he's a former UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajun. We're talking about Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Yeah, that Stetson Bennett, the guy who might win back-to-back...
Louisiana Residents Have Another Two Years to Get Their ‘Real ID’
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - The deadline for Louisiana residents to get their "REAL ID" has been pushed back. Again. REAL ID requirements were supposed to go into effect on May 3, 2023. Instead, they'll now go into effect on May 7, 2025. It's not the first delay of the implementation...
Charlie Brown Christmas Classic Not On Traditional TV In Louisiana
A Charlie Brown Christmas won't be airing on any national TV networks this year in SWLA. We have the details on how to watch them for free. The news of all the Charlie Brown holiday TV shows not being on traditional TV didn't go over well in the Oleander household. It's a tradition for myself, my wife, and our two kids to watch these classics together. If they take the original Rudolph off traditional TV, we riot.
Hellmann’s Wants You To Make Your Eggnog With Mayonnaise
I love eggs, mayonnaise, and eggnog but I don't know how I feel about eggnog made with mayo. This year, Hellmann's mayonnaise wants you to try incorporating mayo into your eggnog. The third component of mayo is eggs. They even assert that it performs even better than egg yolks. This...
