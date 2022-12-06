Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
'I'm sick about this one' Mark Ingram apologizes for 'crucial mistake' in Saints loss
TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints were six minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. All the Saints had to do was move the chains, kill the clock and keep...
Saints Running Back Likely Done For The Season
The New Orleans Saints lost more than just a football game on Monday night. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Mark Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will "likely" miss the rest of the season. Ingram's timeline is 4-to-6...
Saints RB Mark Ingram's 2022 season is likely over
Saints running back Mark Ingram has likely seen his 2022 season come to an end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The soon-to-be-33-year-old is set to tie a ribbon on his lowest single-season of production in 12 seasons of NFL play. Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the...
Tom Brady leads record-setting comeback as Buccaneers take down Saints
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stormed back to take the lead with three seconds remaining and defeat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on "Monday Night Football." The Bucs overcame the 16-3 deficit to score two touchdowns in the final 3:03 and swept the season series...
12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023
They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
Yardbarker
Dennis Allen gets absolutely roasted for choking away lead vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints were given a 98.7% chance to win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by ESPN’s Win Probability calculator after quarterback Andy Dalton completed a short right pass to running back Mark Ingram on 2nd and eight for seven yards. The Saints and head coach Dennis Allen had taken a comfortable 16-3 lead in what looked to be a much-needed bright spot to turn around three losses in four games and bring back the hope needed for a potential playoff spot.
