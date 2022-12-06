ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Saints Running Back Likely Done For The Season

The New Orleans Saints lost more than just a football game on Monday night. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, running back Mark Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will "likely" miss the rest of the season. Ingram's timeline is 4-to-6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in Pro Bowl voting

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not the leading vote-getter at his position in the NFL’s first update on Pro Bowl fan balloting on Nov. 28. But on Wednesday, the NFL announced the former Alabama All-American had collected the most votes so far. Trailing the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

The Eagles have something special brewing with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

On Sunday, the Eagles dominated the Tennessee Titans for their most impressive victory of the year, 35-10. The Eagles played great in every aspect of the game as well. Hurts lit the Titans up with his arm for 380 yards and the defensive line ripped through the Titans’ offensive line for 6 sacks while completely shutting down Derrick Henry. Even the special teams unit had a great day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Dennis Allen gets absolutely roasted for choking away lead vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints were given a 98.7% chance to win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by ESPN’s Win Probability calculator after quarterback Andy Dalton completed a short right pass to running back Mark Ingram on 2nd and eight for seven yards. The Saints and head coach Dennis Allen had taken a comfortable 16-3 lead in what looked to be a much-needed bright spot to turn around three losses in four games and bring back the hope needed for a potential playoff spot.
TAMPA, FL
KX News

Basketball: Multiple Region Six girls teams in play on Thursday

Thursday, Dec. 12 marked the first full night of the Class B Girls Basketball season. Shiloh Christian Skyhawks 62 Linton-HMB Lions 33 Final MLS Mavericks 31 St. John Woodchucks 62 Final Glenburn Panthers 64 TGU Titans 72 Final Des Lacs Burlington Lakers 53 Westhope/Newburg Sioux 66 Final South Prairie-Max Royals 61 Drake-Anamoose Raiders 39 Final
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
