fox7austin.com
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
fox7austin.com
Texas bill would ban social media for children under 18
DALLAS - A Republican lawmaker from North Texas filed a bill aimed at keeping children off social media. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s HB 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes social media is harmful to children and compared it...
fox7austin.com
Emory Healthcare responds to 'disrespectful' TikTok about maternity patients
ATLANTA - Emory Healthcare called a viral TikTok featuring several Emory University Hospital Midtown nurses "unprofessional" and "disrespectful" to maternity patients. The health system said in a statement it took "appropriate actions" against the "former employees" after an investigation. Emory said the video did not represent the health system's "commitment...
fox7austin.com
Marginal risk for severe storms this weekend for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Heads up, there is a marginal risk for severe storms this weekend. If you have plans during the day Saturday, you might run into a stay shower. Our high will be in the mid to upper 70s with muggy conditions. However, once the sun goes down, storm chances increase.
fox7austin.com
Initial Thanksgiving western monarch butterfly count shows promise with highest total in 20 years
With the final tally of western monarch butterflies still ongoing, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation shared some excellent news following the annual Thanksgiving butterfly count: Monarch butterfly numbers are the highest in 20 years. Volunteer scientists participate in the butterfly count every year in the three weeks around the...
fox7austin.com
'My son is my hero': California teen saves dad pinned under truck
OAKDALE, Calif. - A California father is hailing his teenage son as a hero for saving his life when he became pinned under the family's truck. Matthew Wilkinson of Oakdale told KCRA that he and his son were fixing the brakes on his work truck late Monday night. Wilkinson said his son, Dalin, routinely works on the vehicle with him.
fox7austin.com
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
fox7austin.com
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
fox7austin.com
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
NEW YORK - Talk about an adventure for one New York City pet!. A dog named Bear escaped from his owner last Saturday while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam a mile across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later. Bear,...
fox7austin.com
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
