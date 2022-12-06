Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs
The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? After Watching Every Episode, Here Are Our Predictions
The semifinalists for Season 22 of The Voice were revealed last Tuesday night with Blake Shelton and John Legend both finding themselves in the enviable position of having three team members remaining, while Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello each only have one. The breakdown is as follows:. Team Blake. Bodie.
Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's Reaction to Bryce Leatherwood's Performance
Bryce Leatherwood has been a favorite of his coach, Blake Shelton, all throughout this season of The Voice, but Monday's semifinals performance may have his best yet!. The country singer took the stage alongside his fellow Top 8 performers, and showed off his impressive and faithful rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" that got his coach on his feet and had Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, tearing up over his emotional reaction.
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Slips on Chelsea Boots & Pops in Sharp Blue Suit at CMA Awards 2022
Mike Fisher brought tonal style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The former professional hockey player, accompanying wife Carrie Underwood, arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a navy blue suit. Fisher’s classic attire featured pleated trousers and a buttoned jacket, paired with...
Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH
Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
Country Stars Ashley and Wynonna Judd are Grieving Mom Naomi Judd Differently: ‘The Show Must Go On’
Backstage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, Ashley and Wynonna Judd came together in a warm embrace. Wynonna was there to perform as part of CMT’s tribute to Loretta Lynn, but the sisters’ sweet reunion made it impossible not to think of their mother, Naomi Judd. Six months...
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 23 recap: Who went home in ‘Live Semi-Final Top 8 Eliminations’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]
Tonight on “The Voice,” the top four artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom four compete in the instant save. Which five will sing in next week’s live finale? And will coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend all be represented? SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win (and who’ll be eliminated) Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 23 to find out what happened Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite...
The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]
Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Serenades With Brett Young Ballad During Top 8 Live Performances [Watch]
The semi-finals on The Voice are here, which means eight solo artists will be whittled down to five on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) as part of the reality TV singing competition's weekly results show. On Monday evening (Dec. 5), the current contestants in the running for the crown took the stage with another round of solo performances, which saw them singing their hearts out in hopes to win over America’s votes.
Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration
Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Luke Bryan and Son Bo Gave Katy Perry a ‘Country Education’ About Deer Pee
Luke Bryan is country music's ambassador on American Idol, and he takes his role very seriously, especially when it comes to the other judges. Recently he took it upon himself to educate Katy Perry on the finer points of deer hunting, specifically "doe pee." While chatting with Audacy's Rob and...
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Delivers Smooth Rendition of Kane Brown Hit [Watch]
The Top 10 artists on The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 28) to resume taking the stage with solo performances. Dubbed “Fan Week,” the latest edition of the sing-off series spotlighted the fans, who were given the opportunity to select the song for each contestant. Brayden Lape...
Dolly Parton Spills About Her New Rock Album on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon
If you're one of those people who just can't get enough of Dolly Parton (which, let's be real, is everyone), then, boy, has the past month been a Dolly Renaissance. The legendary singer-songwriter followed up her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her very own holiday special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, now streaming on Peacock. And the fairy godmother of country music shows no signs of slowing down.
Carrie Underwood Takes Home County Artist Trophy at People’s Choice Awards
TCarrie Underwood's People's Choice Awards wins are officially in double digits. She just took home her 10th PCA after winning this year's award for the Country Artist. The "Crazy Angels" singer was on hand at the Tuesday night, Dec. 6, ceremony to collect her trophy. She walked the red carpet in black pantsuit bedazzled in gold designs. The Western look was something new for the country singer, who typically opts for breathtaking sparkly gowns and dresses.
