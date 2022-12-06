ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
ETOnline.com

Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Kane Brown and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

The Voice's season 22 finale is set to be a star-studded affair!. Following two performances apiece by the Top 5 competitors on Monday night, Tuesday's two-hour finale will feature famous friends and familiar faces returning to the Voice stage for some epic entertainment. To kick things off, season 22 coaches...
KOEL 950 AM

The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]

Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
Taste of Country

Thomas Rhett’s Mom Says He Helped Make It ‘Cool’ for Country Stars to Be Wholesome

An upcoming new podcast tells country stars' stories from a whole new perspective — their moms — with sit-down interviews from the mothers of Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and many more. Called Got It From My Momma, the podcast series is hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, who — as the mom of Conner Smith — knows firsthand what it's like to have a child in the country music business.
American Songwriter

‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics

CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
People

Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre

"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
Kicker 102.5

‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Serenades With Brett Young Ballad During Top 8 Live Performances [Watch]

The semi-finals on The Voice are here, which means eight solo artists will be whittled down to five on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) as part of the reality TV singing competition's weekly results show. On Monday evening (Dec. 5), the current contestants in the running for the crown took the stage with another round of solo performances, which saw them singing their hearts out in hopes to win over America’s votes.
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song “Do I” by Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is known for his party songs and lyrics that raise a glass to beers, trucks and all things country. But cutting through the country tropes is “Do I,” a ballad that finds Bryan taking a softer approach as he drops the “bro-country” facade for a heartbroken man who’s relationship may be nearing the end. “Do I” turned Bryan from a rising star to a chart-topping hitmaker in 2009, setting the stage for a wildly successful career. Here, we explore the story behind “Do I.”
Kicker 102.5

Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate One Month With Son Avery [Pictures]

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have a one-month old on their hands!. Gabi shared a carousel of photos on social media celebrating the milestone for their son, Avery. Actually, he's a month-and-a-half old after arriving on Oct. 24, but as any parent knows, life can be a little chaotic with a newborn. The new mom noted that her son is closer to six weeks old in the caption.
Kicker 102.5

‘The Voice’ Finalist Bryce Leatherwood Says He Wants to Be Just Like Blake Shelton

It’s safe to say that Bryce Leatherwood is content with the coach he chose to go with on Season 22’s The Voice. The 22-year-old from Woodstock, Ga., has been competing on Team Blake since receiving a three-chair-turn for his blind audition performance of Conway Twitty’s "Goodbye Time" — a song that was re-recorded by Blake Shelton for his 2004 album, Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill.
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

