ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Delivers Smooth Rendition of Kane Brown Hit [Watch]
The Top 10 artists on The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 28) to resume taking the stage with solo performances. Dubbed “Fan Week,” the latest edition of the sing-off series spotlighted the fans, who were given the opportunity to select the song for each contestant. Brayden Lape...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Kane Brown and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
The Voice's season 22 finale is set to be a star-studded affair!. Following two performances apiece by the Top 5 competitors on Monday night, Tuesday's two-hour finale will feature famous friends and familiar faces returning to the Voice stage for some epic entertainment. To kick things off, season 22 coaches...
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Closes Out Semi-Finals With Powerful Dedication to Her Late Cousin [Watch]
Season 22 of The Voice is just one week away from crowning its next champion, which means those hoping to claim the title had to turn things up a notch for the latest episode of the reality TV sing-off series. And during Monday (Dec. 5) night’s Live Semi-Finals edition, fan-favorite...
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Slips on Chelsea Boots & Pops in Sharp Blue Suit at CMA Awards 2022
Mike Fisher brought tonal style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The former professional hockey player, accompanying wife Carrie Underwood, arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a navy blue suit. Fisher’s classic attire featured pleated trousers and a buttoned jacket, paired with...
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & Reba McEntire Coordinate in Shades of Green for Loretta Lynn Tribute Performance at CMA Awards 2022
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire came together for a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards. The trio of award-winning musicians united onstage for the occasion, performing Lynn’s 1966 song “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”. During the moving tribute, the trio’s...
The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]
Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
Thomas Rhett’s Mom Says He Helped Make It ‘Cool’ for Country Stars to Be Wholesome
An upcoming new podcast tells country stars' stories from a whole new perspective — their moms — with sit-down interviews from the mothers of Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and many more. Called Got It From My Momma, the podcast series is hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, who — as the mom of Conner Smith — knows firsthand what it's like to have a child in the country music business.
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics
CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
Cody Johnson Hasn’t Even Had Time to Celebrate His Grammy Nomination Yet
Cody Johnson is concluding his already momentous year with a bang: Just days after bringing home two trophies at the 2022 CMA Awards, he earned his very first Grammy Awards nomination, in the Best Country Song category for his chart-topping hit, "'Til You Can't." "It's an incredible honor," the singer...
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
Kane Brown Joins the Lineup for the Pre-Super Bowl Music Festival
Kane Brown is joining an all-genre lineup for the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest early next year. The country star will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11 — the last day in the three-day event — on a bill topped by pop rock act Imagine Dragons. Taking...
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Serenades With Brett Young Ballad During Top 8 Live Performances [Watch]
The semi-finals on The Voice are here, which means eight solo artists will be whittled down to five on Tuesday night (Dec. 6) as part of the reality TV singing competition's weekly results show. On Monday evening (Dec. 5), the current contestants in the running for the crown took the stage with another round of solo performances, which saw them singing their hearts out in hopes to win over America’s votes.
The Meaning Behind the Song “Do I” by Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan is known for his party songs and lyrics that raise a glass to beers, trucks and all things country. But cutting through the country tropes is “Do I,” a ballad that finds Bryan taking a softer approach as he drops the “bro-country” facade for a heartbroken man who’s relationship may be nearing the end. “Do I” turned Bryan from a rising star to a chart-topping hitmaker in 2009, setting the stage for a wildly successful career. Here, we explore the story behind “Do I.”
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate One Month With Son Avery [Pictures]
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have a one-month old on their hands!. Gabi shared a carousel of photos on social media celebrating the milestone for their son, Avery. Actually, he's a month-and-a-half old after arriving on Oct. 24, but as any parent knows, life can be a little chaotic with a newborn. The new mom noted that her son is closer to six weeks old in the caption.
‘The Voice’ Finalist Bryce Leatherwood Says He Wants to Be Just Like Blake Shelton
It’s safe to say that Bryce Leatherwood is content with the coach he chose to go with on Season 22’s The Voice. The 22-year-old from Woodstock, Ga., has been competing on Team Blake since receiving a three-chair-turn for his blind audition performance of Conway Twitty’s "Goodbye Time" — a song that was re-recorded by Blake Shelton for his 2004 album, Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill.
Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie. It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie....
