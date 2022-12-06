Read full article on original website
DFL lawmakers split over whether to exclude Social Security from Minnesota taxes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - They may have full control of the state Capitol and a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus to work with, but Minnesota Democrats have differences over how to spend the money. Wednesday, after Gov. Tim Walz was noncommittal about fully exempting Social Security income from...
St. Paul adopts 2023 budget, approves 14.65% property tax levy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul City Council approved its 2023 budget Wednesday, totaling $781.5 million in spending while approving a 14.65% property tax levy increase. The budget, "reflects our community's interest in improving neighborhood safety and preventing gun violence, ensuring equitable and responsible uses of city...
Xcel Energy’s $122 million interim rate increase withdrawal aproved by PUC
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has accepted the withdrawal of Xcel Energy’s proposed $122 million interim rate increase request, according to an announcement. Xcel originally proposed an additional 2023 interim rate increase of $122 million, or an additional 4%. Following the approval,...
Florida lawmaker resigns after being accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID business loans
From March 2022: DeSantis signs Parental Rights in Education Act. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights in Education Act" into law during a visit to Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill. The bill bars instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for young public-school students. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -...
POST board advances ban on police officers with white supremacy, hate group ties
(FOX 9) - Affiliation with white supremacist or hate groups would be grounds for Minnesota to deny or revoke a police officer's license under changes approved by the state's police standards board Friday. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, or POST, sent a series of rule changes that govern...
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Twin Cities ‘house-flipper’ faces nearly 5 years in prison for investor fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A Twin Cities woman posing as a house-flipper has been sentenced to prison for defrauding clients out of their investments. Suzanne Griffiths, 46, has been sentenced to 58 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and is ordered to pay $1,661,407.50 in restitution, for defrauding multiple clients from 2018 to 2020.
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
Minnesota weather: Light snow Wednesday; warming trend this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snow is possible Wednesday morning in central Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro. The Interstate 394 corridor and points north could see a half-inch or more of snow before the morning is over. While it won't be a lot in terms of fresh snow cover, it could make roads slippery in the late morning and early afternoon.
22 dogs rescued from Minnesota breeder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 20 dogs were rescued from a breeder north of the Twin Cities and will soon be up for adoption through the Animal Humane Society. Sarah Bhimani, the communications strategist with the Animal Humane Society, told FOX 9 the organization rescued 22 dogs last week, including Labrador Retrievers, St. Bernards, setters, and a mix of doodles, from a breeder in a "rural county north of the Twin Cities."
Friday weather: Freezing drizzle possible overnight
Two to 5 inches of snow is expected in far southern Minnesota through late Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is possible in the Twin Cities Friday night into Saturday morning.
Minnesota weather: Freezing drizzle could make roads slick Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Freezing drizzle could make for slick roads in the Twin Cities metro Saturday morning. Looking ahead, the forecast points to possible wintry weather in the middle of next week. A band of snow early Friday morning left roads slippery in southern Minnesota, but things will be...
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
Watch: Snow turns red rocks white in Utah's Bryce Canyon
A white Christmas came a little early as snow fell on rocks in a popular park in Utah Tuesday night. Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah had two inches of snow Tuesday night, and its crimson-colored limestone cliffs were coated with snow. The NPS shared a video of the picturesque scene with the social news platform Storyful.
Body camera footage in St. Paul police shooting of Howard Johnson: RAW
Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
St. Paul man crashes during police chase, left teenage girl unable to walk: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man faces charges after crashing into another car during a police chase, injuring two teenage girls — one of whom is in the ICU and unable to walk, according to court documents. Ryan Joseph Amabile, 33, was charged Wednesday in...
