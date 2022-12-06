Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BP Signs MoU to Develop Green Hydrogen Facility in Egypt
BP plc BP signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with the government of Egypt to explore the possibilities for building a renewable hydrogen production facility in the country. Per the MoU, BP will assess the technical and commercial feasibility of developing a large-scale green hydrogen export hub in...
NASDAQ
Construction Partners (ROAD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.12, changing hands as low as $26.00 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
NASDAQ
South African rand falls; power cuts extended into weekend
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Friday as power utility Eskom extended scheduled electricity cuts into the weekend and U.S. producer inflation data supported the dollar. At 1510 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3500 against the dollar, about 1% weaker than its Thursday close.
NASDAQ
EMLP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.96, changing hands as low as $26.91 per share. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Saga Rejects Unsolicited $30 - $33 a Share Buyout Offer
Saga Communications (US:SGA) on Wednesday said it rejected a confidential, unsolicited and nonbinding offer to acquire the company via either a cash and stock merger or for $30 to $33 a share in cash. Under the merger scenario, Saga shareholders would receive $12.47 a share and stock, giving them 81.3%...
NASDAQ
First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), which makes up 2.46% of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,277,351 worth of NCR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCR:
NASDAQ
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022
The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets fall on Fed rate-hike worries
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday, with the Saudi index on course to post its sixth weekly loss as concerns around Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and economic slowdown weighed on sentiment. Data released on Monday showed U.S. services...
