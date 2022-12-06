$75K reward offered in NC power grid attacks that caused major blackout

Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/17 – Betty L. Pauley
Betty L. Pauley, 92, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 5:29 pm December 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 4, 1930, in Bonne County, Indiana to the late Claude and Ada Carmolette Elizabeth (Pittenger-Smith) Armstrong. Betty married Richard Keith “Dick” Pauley on August 1, 1948, in Boone County. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage before his passing on August 2, 1994.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/13 – Terry S. Kash
Terry S. Kash, 60, of Opdyke, Illinois, passed away at 8:40 am on December 9, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born September 12, 1962, in Mount Vernon to Floyd and Noma Lee (Moss) Kash. Terry married Tina (Lowery) Kash on June 19, 1982, in Opdyke, Illinois. They were blessed with 40 years of marriage.
Comments / 0