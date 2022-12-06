$75K reward offered in NC power grid attacks that caused major blackout

Betty L. Pauley, 92, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 5:29 pm December 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 4, 1930, in Bonne County, Indiana to the late Claude and Ada Carmolette Elizabeth (Pittenger-Smith) Armstrong. Betty married Richard Keith “Dick” Pauley on August 1, 1948, in Boone County. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage before his passing on August 2, 1994.

