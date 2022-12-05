ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson fans are freaking out over her latest Lady Gaga cover

Kelly Clarkson has done it again. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Clarkson sang an outstanding cover of "Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after she performed "Poker Face" in a previous episode and "Shallow" while on tour. While covering "Stupid Love," Clarkson moved around a little bit...
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Wants Someone To Make Her Laugh After Bitter Divorce Battle From Brandon Blackstock

Now that Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are officially done, the former knows what she is looking for in her next relationship. "I just want someone to make me laugh. I want to feel good, too. Since you're busy making everyone feel good, you want somebody to do that for you as well. It's nice to have love. It's nice to have that in your life," the singer, 40, said while talking to Cher on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The "Since U Been Gone" songstress was asking the legendary singer, 76, about her new relationship with Alexander...
MONTANA STATE
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton Says He Takes Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani’s 3 Sons ‘Very Seriously’

Blake Shelton has no children of his own, but he’s stepped in as a father figure to Gwen Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. “Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously,” Blake told People. “The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’, I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project

Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Parade

Blake Shelton Reveals the Cocktail-Fueled Inspiration for His Brand-New TV Series

The Voice coach Blake Shelton, 46, is partnering with Carson Daly on a new celebrity game show Barmageddon (Dec. 5 on USA Network) taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where their celebrity friends will compete in over-the-top bar games. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host, Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for music sing-alongs.
NASHVILLE, TN
