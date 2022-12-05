Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
dotesports.com
How to make or join a Group in Modern Warfare 2
The first midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2, titled “Season 01 Reloaded,” launches on Dec. 14 with a wave of new content but also a plethora of quality-of-life improvements. Season 01 Reloaded features the launch of the first Special Ops Raid, the release...
dotesports.com
Valve, where’s SA’s money?: Organizers allegedly haven’t paid SA Dota teams for the 2022 DPC season
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, as rosters are now locked. Though the new season technically started already, South American teams have been reporting that they haven’t been paid for the last DPC tour in the summer of 2022. While the initial reports came in early November,...
dotesports.com
MW2 and Warzone 2 season 1 reloaded update adds Shipment, new DMZ location, and CoD’s first raid
The first massive midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to arrive next week. The Season 01 Reloaded update will officially enter the game via a patch scheduled for Dec. 14 at 12pm CT, Activision announced today. This update is stuffed with new...
dotesports.com
The only 4 red dot optics you need to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
In Modern Warfare 2, attachments don’t always make a player perform any better than before they were equipped. After all, it’s the soldier that makes the difference. But it doesn’t hurt to have some good tools at your disposal for a better chance at success. For example,...
Comments / 0