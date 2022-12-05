Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.

2 DAYS AGO