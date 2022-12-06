Read full article on original website
Coast News
Escondido High’s Winter Wonderland hosts holiday fun on the farm
ESCONDIDO — Escondido High School’s Winter Wonderland returned with Santa, goats and lots of goodies for sale at the school’s farm over the weekend. Winter Wonderland is one of several events the agricultural department students organize throughout the school year to raise money and interest in the work they do on the six-acre farmstead.
Coast News
Encinitas celebrates 60th annual Holiday Parade
ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas celebrated its 60th Holiday Parade over the weekend, transforming South Coast Highway 101 into a winter wonderland to kick off the Christmas season. The popular annual event maintained its hyper-local ambiance this year with the theme “Classic Encinitas, featuring dazzling floats and impressive...
Coast News
Winter Wonderland on the shore of Lake San Marcos
Emily DeVries is on ice skates for the first time and predictably, it’s not easy. The 9-year-old San Marcos resident is employing a child-sized walker to help keep herself upright. Her friend Mia Bugge, who has skated a few times more than Emily, is also trying to help. “It’s...
Coast News
Silvergate San Marcos wins 2023 Caring Star Award
SAN MARCOS — December 23, 2022 — Silvergate San Marcos proudly announces the retirement community’s received the prestigious 2023 Caring Star Award for outstanding care in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for retirement community reviews. This is the third award for excellence that Silvergate has garnered in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor.com and San Diego Union Tribune whose readers cast their votes for “Favorite” in the region.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Over $100K in valuables stolen from Solana Beach home
SOLANA BEACH — A residential burglary resulting in more than $100,000 in stolen cash and valuables was reported last Wednesday in Solana Beach. The female victim, 54, reported the incident at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 600 block of West Solana Circle. The victim reported approximately...
Coast News
Meet San Marcos Chamber member Varinda Missett, chief development officer for Interfaith Community Services
This week we are highlighting San Marcos Chamber of Commerce member Interfaith Community Services. Their organization empowers people in need to stabilize and improve their lives through comprehensive programs, in partnership with diverse faith communities and people of compassion. It was 43 years ago that a group of faith leaders...
Coast News
Murder trial begins for woman accused of killing Butterfly Farms owner
VISTA — A Solana Beach interior designer murdered her former stepfather by drugging, strangling and suffocating him with a plastic bag after she discovered nude photos of herself on his computer, prosecutors argued this week. Opening statements were delivered Wednesday in the trial of Jade Sasha Janks, 39, who...
Coast News
Pursuit begins in Encinitas, ends in Orange County with three arrests
ENCINITAS — A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Coast News
Vista approves controversial development in heated meeting
VISTA — The Vista City Council approved a controversial housing development during a Dec. 6 special meeting. Mayor Judy Ritter and council members John Franklin and Joe Green supported California West Communities’ proposal, known as the Camino Largo project, to build 46 single-family homes at 2123 N. Santa Fe Avenue.
Coast News
Sheriff’s tips for holiday shoppers
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has urged holiday shoppers to take some common-sense personal-security precautions to protect themselves from thieving Scrooges and Grinches who can put a serious damper on the festive season. “Criminals don’t take the holidays off,” the regional enforcement agency noted...
Coast News
Valley High educator helps students change mindsets
ESCONDIDO — Monica Lee, a lead educator of Valley High School’s responsibility training program, has left a lasting impression on her students for over a decade. As a teacher of the continuation high school’s program, Lee helps many students better value themselves, their education and the community by developing organizational skills, positive habits and other restorative practices that provide students with purpose in learning.
Coast News
Elderly San Marcos couple thwart burglar’s attempted goat-napping
SAN MARCOS — A suspect who allegedly attempted to steal a goat from an elderly San Marcos couple on Monday was confronted and incapacitated by the husband before being arrested by San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the couple was at their home around...
Coast News
Woman gets 26 years to life for teacher’s stabbing death in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE — An Oceanside woman who fatally stabbed her neighbor as he returned home from walking his dog on the morning of his 45th birthday was sentenced today to 26 years to life in state prison. Jennifer Mendoza Ramos, 25, was convicted by a Vista jury of first-degree murder...
Coast News
Carlsbad man sentenced to 18 years
VISTA — A Carlsbad man who admitted sexually assaulting multiple. victims — including a teenage girl — was sentenced Dec. 7 to 18 years in. Michael Fangman, 51, was arrested at his North County home in June of. 2019 in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old...
Coast News
Carlsbad approves Community-Police Engagement Commission
CARLSBAD — The City Council approved the city’s first Community-Police Engagement Commission during its Dec. 6 meeting, the result of a two-year process aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Carlsbad Police Department and residents. The five-member commission will not oversee nor direct the policies of the police...
Coast News
Road rage incident ends in two arrests, one vehicle bursting into flames
VISTA — A road rage incident in Vista on Wednesday morning ended with two arrests, one car bursting into flames and a trip to the hospital. Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, an Acura and a Nissan were involved in a road rage incident on Foothill Drive near Bonair Road, according to authorities.
