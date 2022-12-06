ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

yankodesign.com

Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living

Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
Robb Report

This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City

If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills.  A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Antilia‘s Private Residence Design and Construction: A Luxurious Place to Discover

Antilia is a private residence in the billionaire’s row of Mumbai, India, named after the mythical island Antillia. It is the residence of the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, who moved into it in 2012. The skyscraper-mansion is one of the world’s largest and most elaborate private homes, at 27 stories, 173 meters (568 ft) tall, over 37,000 square meters (400,000 sq ft), and with amenities such as three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high-speed elevators, a 50-seat theatre, terrace gardens, swimming pool, spa, health center, a temple, and a snow room that spits out snowflakes from the walls.
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a Luxe $45 Million Florida Penthouse Perched 600 Feet Above the Atlantic

Acqualina Resort and Residences is the kind of place families visit once and quickly find themselves returning to year after year. Set on a prime Atlantic-front plot in Sunny Isles, Fla.—30 minutes north of Miami—the property is kid-friendly, amenity-rich and safe. Which is why so many Acqualina vacationers have chosen to purchase accommodations there: first in the resort itself (that has long had units for sale); then in the condo-only Residences at The Mansions; and now at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina, which has finally opened its doors. Featuring the only lobby in the US designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld,...
FLORIDA STATE
hypebeast.com

Take a Look Inside the World's Skinniest Skyscraper by SHoP Architects

Construction for 111 West 57th Street, consisting of two adjacent structures including the historic Steinway Hall, once home to the Steinway & Sons piano company, and a new 1,428-foot tower designed by SHoP Architects has officially been completed. Heralding the completion of monumental residential development, the interior architecture, designed by Studio Sofield, has now been fully unveiled by JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group for the very first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
veranda.com

This Gem-Studded Floral Mirror Lends a Lighthearted Spirit to Interiors

“There’s a long tradition of looking glasses, first because they were so useful and now because most everyone likes looking at themselves,” says interior designer Thomas Jayne of New York-based Jayne Design Studio. “Having mirrors in an interior always adds dynamic reflection and interest to a room in a way few other materials can.”
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Gut Renovation Takes a Victorian Kitchen from Drab to Dramatic for $50,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my best friend, Mike, and I decided to take our shared love of old homes and passion for renovation and design and tackle a project together, we didn’t intend to buy the first house we saw. But then my realtor told us about a cheap Victorian in need of some love in our home of Louisville, Kentucky. It was a behemoth of a house with several decades of deferred maintenance, and a time capsule of a kitchen — complete with a jukebox. When the owner plugged it in and it played a scratchy 45, we were all in.
LOUISVILLE, KY
balconygardenweb.com

List of Best Palm Fruits | Fruits From Palm Trees

Check out the exclusive List of Best Palm Fruits that we bet you didn’t know! Some of them grow the most delicious ones!. Fruits From Palm Trees are used in a variety of ways. If you don’t know much about them, then our List of Best Palm Fruits will help you out!
FLORIDA STATE
Builder

House Plan of the Week: Ready for the Holidays

Here's something a bit unusual. This farmhouse plan (see interior images at Houseplans.com) offers a layout with formal spaces for entertaining. On the exterior, farmhouse styling is still trendy. The porch wraps around one side of the home to create a welcoming vibe. Inside, the one-story layout is less open...

