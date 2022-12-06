Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
yankodesign.com
This idyllic cabin on a Swedish island perfectly represents minimalist Nordic architecture
Nestled in the beautiful wooded region of Lilla Kilskäret, an island of the Swedish archipelago near Stockholm is a minimalist Nordic cabin called ‘A House’. Designed by emerging Studio Nāv, the idyllic cabin was designed for a young couple as a cozy summer home to escape to during the warm season.
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
Inside £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother lived – including seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower
THE sprawling £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother once lived includes seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower. A long tree-lined approach and beautiful landscaped gardens and ground welcomes visitors to Saltcote Place, East Sussex. The home has three floors and comes with its own lift to help get...
sheenmagazine.com
Antilia‘s Private Residence Design and Construction: A Luxurious Place to Discover
Antilia is a private residence in the billionaire’s row of Mumbai, India, named after the mythical island Antillia. It is the residence of the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, who moved into it in 2012. The skyscraper-mansion is one of the world’s largest and most elaborate private homes, at 27 stories, 173 meters (568 ft) tall, over 37,000 square meters (400,000 sq ft), and with amenities such as three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high-speed elevators, a 50-seat theatre, terrace gardens, swimming pool, spa, health center, a temple, and a snow room that spits out snowflakes from the walls.
Home of the Week: Inside a Luxe $45 Million Florida Penthouse Perched 600 Feet Above the Atlantic
Acqualina Resort and Residences is the kind of place families visit once and quickly find themselves returning to year after year. Set on a prime Atlantic-front plot in Sunny Isles, Fla.—30 minutes north of Miami—the property is kid-friendly, amenity-rich and safe. Which is why so many Acqualina vacationers have chosen to purchase accommodations there: first in the resort itself (that has long had units for sale); then in the condo-only Residences at The Mansions; and now at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina, which has finally opened its doors. Featuring the only lobby in the US designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld,...
For $3.05 Million You Can Buy the Luxury Apartment Marilyn Monroe Shared With Arthur Miller
The price of the historic address has gone down from $3.75 million.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside the World's Skinniest Skyscraper by SHoP Architects
Construction for 111 West 57th Street, consisting of two adjacent structures including the historic Steinway Hall, once home to the Steinway & Sons piano company, and a new 1,428-foot tower designed by SHoP Architects has officially been completed. Heralding the completion of monumental residential development, the interior architecture, designed by Studio Sofield, has now been fully unveiled by JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group for the very first time.
veranda.com
This Gem-Studded Floral Mirror Lends a Lighthearted Spirit to Interiors
“There’s a long tradition of looking glasses, first because they were so useful and now because most everyone likes looking at themselves,” says interior designer Thomas Jayne of New York-based Jayne Design Studio. “Having mirrors in an interior always adds dynamic reflection and interest to a room in a way few other materials can.”
HGTV Host Sabrina Soto's Accessorizing Tips Will Help Elevate Your Home
Decorating and accessorizing your home can be tricky. However, these tips will help you maintain perspective while effortlessly elevating your home's decor.
livingetc.com
Officially 2023's big decor trend, transitional-style kitchens are so uplifting to live in. Here's how to style one
It’s easy to see why transitional-style kitchens are so popular right now. By combining vintage and contemporary aesthetics, transitional spaces flit between eras. And, being so carefree and seemingly not bound by any design rules they end up feeling relaxed, fresh and highly personal. When done correctly, bringing old...
HGTV's Jasmine Roth's Countertop Tip Will Save You Money Without Sacrificing Looks Or Durability
Check out HGTV star Jasmine Roth's budget-friendly tip for kitchen countertops. Hint: it involves a material you might not have thought of before.
Boy George Is Selling His Gothic-Style London Villa and the Kitchen’s Natural Lighting Will Make You Fall in Love
This might come as a surprise, but Boy George has lived in the same home for over 30 years. And now, one lucky homebuyer with a multi-million dollar budget may get to call his historically gothic London mansion home. Originally known as The Logs, the property, which sits directly across...
Apartment Therapy
Erin Napier Colormatched Her Kitchen Cabinets To Mrs. Patmore’s In “Downton Abbey”
Erin and Ben Napier are finally done with the restoration of their 1930s brick Tudor in Mississippi and the after photos are beyond beautiful. Erin was deeply inspired by traditional and stately English country homes during her design process, which ultimately led her to paint her kitchen the same exact color as Mrs. Patmore’s from “Downton Abbey.”
Before & After: A Gut Renovation Takes a Victorian Kitchen from Drab to Dramatic for $50,000
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my best friend, Mike, and I decided to take our shared love of old homes and passion for renovation and design and tackle a project together, we didn’t intend to buy the first house we saw. But then my realtor told us about a cheap Victorian in need of some love in our home of Louisville, Kentucky. It was a behemoth of a house with several decades of deferred maintenance, and a time capsule of a kitchen — complete with a jukebox. When the owner plugged it in and it played a scratchy 45, we were all in.
livingetc.com
How can I divide a bedroom into two rooms? 10 ideas that will transform how you use your space
There are plenty of reasons you might want to divide a bedroom into two rooms, whether it's to create a closet, home office, or even to create a second bedroom. Yet, it isn't always possible to construct internal walls or renovate a room at the drop of a hat. Whether...
balconygardenweb.com
List of Best Palm Fruits | Fruits From Palm Trees
Check out the exclusive List of Best Palm Fruits that we bet you didn’t know! Some of them grow the most delicious ones!. Fruits From Palm Trees are used in a variety of ways. If you don’t know much about them, then our List of Best Palm Fruits will help you out!
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Ready for the Holidays
Here's something a bit unusual. This farmhouse plan (see interior images at Houseplans.com) offers a layout with formal spaces for entertaining. On the exterior, farmhouse styling is still trendy. The porch wraps around one side of the home to create a welcoming vibe. Inside, the one-story layout is less open...
Comments / 0