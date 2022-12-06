Read full article on original website
Nikki R
1d ago
Should we just continue dumping them in the trash can or should there be battery recycling centers set up around the country? What should we do with all those double a batteries?
Reply
12
justices for all
1d ago
What do they think is going to happen with all the batteries with these electric cars electric lawnmowers? Everything is going electric they got the cars but they got no way to dispose of the batteries. That’s our government for you
Reply
12
Robert Michel
1d ago
Here in the US the recycling of alkaline and other battery types is far and few in-between which leaves no real option other than the garbage can.
Reply
9
Comments / 35