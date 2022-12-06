The National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) has awarded its annual Hobbs Fellowship to Sydney Brun-Ozuna ’24L, a second year law student at W&L Law. “An experienced activist and leader, Sydney exemplifies the spirit of the Hobbs Fellowship,” said Richard Dubois, executive director of NCLC. “We were impressed by her demonstrated commitment to public interest law and policy and her outstanding advocacy skills, and we look forward to welcoming her to NCLC this summer.”

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO