ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlu.edu

Get to Know the Newest Members of the W&L Community – 12/7/22

Zach Claytor, Grounds Worker – University Facilities. Q. Tell us a little about you and your background. I graduated from Parry McCluer High School in 2019. I also went to Dabney Lancaster Community College (now named Mountain Gateway Community College) and studied forestry. Q. How do you unwind or...
LEXINGTON, VA
wlu.edu

Sydney Brun-Ozuna ’24L Awarded Consumer Advocacy Fellowship

The National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) has awarded its annual Hobbs Fellowship to Sydney Brun-Ozuna ’24L, a second year law student at W&L Law. “An experienced activist and leader, Sydney exemplifies the spirit of the Hobbs Fellowship,” said Richard Dubois, executive director of NCLC. “We were impressed by her demonstrated commitment to public interest law and policy and her outstanding advocacy skills, and we look forward to welcoming her to NCLC this summer.”
LEXINGTON, VA
wlu.edu

Raven Solomon to Serve as Keynote Speaker During W&L Enrichment Week

The Washington and Lee University Office of Human Resources is pleased to announce that global diversity, equity and inclusion thought leader Raven Solomon will serve as the keynote speaker for its annual Enrichment Week held Jan. 3-6, 2023. Solomon’s presentation will be held in Stackhouse Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 4...
LEXINGTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy