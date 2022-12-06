Read full article on original website
Mike Singleton Garners Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year Award
Mike Singleton, head men’s soccer coach at Washington and Lee University, was tabbed the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Coach of the Year in voting conducted by the league’s coaches. Under Singleton’s direction, W&L finished with a 16-3-4 overall record and the Generals earned the top seed...
Tiffany Pins Earns Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year Award
Tiffany Pins, head women’s soccer coach at Washington and Lee University, was selected as the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Coach of the Year in voting conducted by the league’s coaches. In her first year at W&L, Pins guided the Generals to a 14-2-5 overall record, an...
Get to Know the Newest Members of the W&L Community – 12/7/22
Zach Claytor, Grounds Worker – University Facilities. Q. Tell us a little about you and your background. I graduated from Parry McCluer High School in 2019. I also went to Dabney Lancaster Community College (now named Mountain Gateway Community College) and studied forestry. Q. How do you unwind or...
Sydney Brun-Ozuna ’24L Awarded Consumer Advocacy Fellowship
The National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) has awarded its annual Hobbs Fellowship to Sydney Brun-Ozuna ’24L, a second year law student at W&L Law. “An experienced activist and leader, Sydney exemplifies the spirit of the Hobbs Fellowship,” said Richard Dubois, executive director of NCLC. “We were impressed by her demonstrated commitment to public interest law and policy and her outstanding advocacy skills, and we look forward to welcoming her to NCLC this summer.”
Raven Solomon to Serve as Keynote Speaker During W&L Enrichment Week
The Washington and Lee University Office of Human Resources is pleased to announce that global diversity, equity and inclusion thought leader Raven Solomon will serve as the keynote speaker for its annual Enrichment Week held Jan. 3-6, 2023. Solomon’s presentation will be held in Stackhouse Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 4...
