Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
wevv.com
Evansville dad charged in infant child's death sentenced to prison
An Evansville father who was charged in the 2020 death of his infant child has been sentenced to prison. Court records show Rashid Caruthers was sentenced to nine years in prison with 562 days of jail credit towards his sentence. Caruthers was arrested back in June of 2020, after police...
Evansville convicted felon sentenced to over 12 years in prison
(WEHT) - Luke Smith III, 48, of Evansville, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
14news.com
Newburgh man sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs in Posey Co.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man will serve prison time for selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. According to a press release, 29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez appeared in court on Thursday where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. A Posey Co. jury previously found Alvarez guilty of...
HPD: Juvenile charged with robbery after Garfield Avenue shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say a weed robbery led to a shooting on Garfield Avenue. The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says on November 25, around 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave while trying to sell marijuana. Police say on December 9 a male juvenile was […]
14news.com
Two facing child neglect, other charges following drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man and woman are facing multiple charges following a drug investigation led by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF). Prior to December 2022, the EVCDTF received tips and information regarding 27-year-old Andre “Squirt” Wright Jr. selling fentanyl pills and narcotic pills, according to...
wrul.com
Deputy Wicker Responds To Mother Daughter Domestic Dispute
The White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Mill Shoals on Tuesday in reference to a domestic dispute between mother and daughter. While enroute Deputy Matt Wicker was informed that the mother had left the scene and the daughter would like to meet with Wicker at the Mill Shoals Fire Station. Upon arrival Wicker met with Sera Smothers who was accompanied by a witness Odessa Staley and Sera’s two children. Sera stated that she arrived at her mother’s Laura Smothers house at around 12:30 a.m. to get her son. She stated that she had just been released from the hospital after giving birth to her daughter. Sera said when she arrived at the house her mother became very agitated. As Sera reached down to pick up her son Laura punched her in the face with her phone in her hand. Sera stated that her mother then took her grandmothers car keys and left the scene. Deputy Wicker observed the injury on Sera’s face as he was talking with her. Wicker then spoke with Odessa who said that Laura was upset with the time of night that Sera arrived to pick up her son. Sera told Wicker that she wanted to sign a complaint against her mother for Domestic Battery. She will also be sending a voluntary statement against her mother to the State’s Attorney.
Two arrested after search warrant reveals 2,000 fentanyl pills
The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested two people on drug charges as a result of an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).
wevv.com
'Career criminal' from Evansville sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for gun and meth charges
A "career criminal" from Evansville has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for crimes of illegal gun possession and meth trafficking, according to federal authorities. A Thursday announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says that 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was...
Police chase ends with two arrests in Central City
(WEHT) - Two people were arrested on Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a chase through Central City.
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
14news.com
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested six people after they say several drugs were found in a home. According to an affidavit, police received information regarding drug activity at a home in the 1920 block of Coker Avenue. Those reports had been coming since January of 2021.
Evansville felon pleads guilty after halfway house escape
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house. Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by […]
Local high school student in court on rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
wrul.com
Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie
On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
wevv.com
Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition
Police say the mother and her young daughter died from their injuries, and that another one of the woman's daughters remains hospitalized in critical condition. Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition. Police say the mother and her young daughter died...
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
Coroner identifies man killed in Newburgh crash
(WEHT) - The Office of the Warrick County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash that caused a fire in Newburgh on Tuesday.
Evansville gas station robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspect
Police say a CountryMark gas station on Diamond Avenue and Stringtown was robbed at gunpoint around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday by an unknown suspect.
Comments / 0