Elberfeld, IN

wevv.com

Evansville dad charged in infant child's death sentenced to prison

An Evansville father who was charged in the 2020 death of his infant child has been sentenced to prison. Court records show Rashid Caruthers was sentenced to nine years in prison with 562 days of jail credit towards his sentence. Caruthers was arrested back in June of 2020, after police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Two facing child neglect, other charges following drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man and woman are facing multiple charges following a drug investigation led by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF). Prior to December 2022, the EVCDTF received tips and information regarding 27-year-old Andre “Squirt” Wright Jr. selling fentanyl pills and narcotic pills, according to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Deputy Wicker Responds To Mother Daughter Domestic Dispute

The White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Mill Shoals on Tuesday in reference to a domestic dispute between mother and daughter. While enroute Deputy Matt Wicker was informed that the mother had left the scene and the daughter would like to meet with Wicker at the Mill Shoals Fire Station. Upon arrival Wicker met with Sera Smothers who was accompanied by a witness Odessa Staley and Sera’s two children. Sera stated that she arrived at her mother’s Laura Smothers house at around 12:30 a.m. to get her son. She stated that she had just been released from the hospital after giving birth to her daughter. Sera said when she arrived at the house her mother became very agitated. As Sera reached down to pick up her son Laura punched her in the face with her phone in her hand. Sera stated that her mother then took her grandmothers car keys and left the scene. Deputy Wicker observed the injury on Sera’s face as he was talking with her. Wicker then spoke with Odessa who said that Laura was upset with the time of night that Sera arrived to pick up her son. Sera told Wicker that she wanted to sign a complaint against her mother for Domestic Battery. She will also be sending a voluntary statement against her mother to the State’s Attorney.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat

An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two people face drug and neglect charges

Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville felon pleads guilty after halfway house escape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house. Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local high school student in court on rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie

On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
MAUNIE, IL
14news.com

KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY

