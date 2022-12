TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Flu season normally begins in January, but our area is seeing an increase in numbers. Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart said Knox County is experiencing an uptick in flu cases. He stated that Good Samaritan Hospital has eight people hospitalized with influenza which is a high number for this time of year.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO