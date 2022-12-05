ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Hanukkah celebrations begin amid rise in antisemitic incidents

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hanukkah is one week away and many celebrations are beginning. However, a rise in antisemitism is causing concerns across the Jewish community. The latest data from the Anti-Defamation League shows nearly 700 case increase in incidents deemed antisemitic from 2020 to 2021; 2021 was the highest year on record for documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence against jews.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

No sweat: Raleigh-based brothers launch 'Meat Sweats'

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many an idea was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when cooking trends like grilling out took on a new purpose. Neighbors would gather around their back patios as that time served as the lone means of socializing during widespread uncertainty and anxiety. But stemming from...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
RALEIGH, NC
Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Sisters die in single-car crash in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. — A pair of sisters, residents of Henderson, died in a single-car crash in Vance County just before midnight Wednesday. According to the State Highway Patrol, the passenger was 19-year-old Jaiah Kearney and the driver was her sister, 17-year-old Zikera Kearney. The aunt of the two victims...
VANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy