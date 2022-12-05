Read full article on original website
Related
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
Duke Energy: Power restored to most customers impacted by Durham outage
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website on Sunday reported more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. At noon, most customers had power again.
Why were flags in North Carolina at half-staff on Thursday and Friday?
All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after NC substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
Hanukkah celebrations begin amid rise in antisemitic incidents
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hanukkah is one week away and many celebrations are beginning. However, a rise in antisemitism is causing concerns across the Jewish community. The latest data from the Anti-Defamation League shows nearly 700 case increase in incidents deemed antisemitic from 2020 to 2021; 2021 was the highest year on record for documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence against jews.
Woman charged with shooting 75-year-old mother, kicking deputy in Orange County
A woman was charged Sunday in the shooting of her 75-year-old mother in eastern Orange County. Around midnight, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Spruce Pine Trail, where an argument and shooting was reported. Cheryl Medlin, 75, was taken to Duke Hospital with...
A home for the holidays: Wake animal shelter hosts pre-Christmas adoption special
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center is hosting a one-week adoption special, aiming to find homes for animals for the holidays. Between Monday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 18, the adoption fee for dogs will be $25, and cats are name-your-price. There are 65 dogs and 38 cats in the shelter waiting to be adopted.
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
No sweat: Raleigh-based brothers launch 'Meat Sweats'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many an idea was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when cooking trends like grilling out took on a new purpose. Neighbors would gather around their back patios as that time served as the lone means of socializing during widespread uncertainty and anxiety. But stemming from...
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
Knightdale couple use outdoor holiday decorations to raise donations for charitable causes
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A family in Knightdale goes all out every year for Christmas. And as the lights and inflatables have become an attraction, they have turned their effort into giving back. At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday...
1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.
WRAL
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
List of restaurants and grocery stores offering dine-in and to-go Christmas meals
Many Triangle restaurants and grocery stores are offering special menus for dine-in and entire to-go meals for Christmas this year. Make your reservations now or pre-order soon for pick-up by Christmas Eve. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Christmas. These meals and offers are only...
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
Flu, RSV and COVID continue to stress healthcare system
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — In a season for spreading holiday cheer, experts say we are spreading so much more. Our healthcare system is being tested yet again; This time, three illnesses are behind it. The flu, is striking hard – with cases nationwide more than a dozen times higher than...
Sisters die in single-car crash in Vance County
HENDERSON, N.C. — A pair of sisters, residents of Henderson, died in a single-car crash in Vance County just before midnight Wednesday. According to the State Highway Patrol, the passenger was 19-year-old Jaiah Kearney and the driver was her sister, 17-year-old Zikera Kearney. The aunt of the two victims...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0