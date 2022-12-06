ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

travellens.co

​​15 Best Things to Do in Enfield, CT

Enfield in Hartford County may be a quaint town, but its diverse attractions can compete with those from the city. A trip to this town offers a well-rounded mix of leisure, amusement, history, and stunning sights. Whether you’re interested in local culture, relaxing spots, or exciting activities, Enfield has something...
ENFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
BRISTOL, CT
momcollective.com

An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place

This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT

(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Danbury Has Been Ravaged by the Flu Recently

The Flu Season has hit hard in Danbury, CT. According to a press release from City officials, the City of Danbury Lab has seen 181 confirmed Flu cases since December 1, 2022. It appears Danbury may be one of the hot spots contributing to a massive spike in Flu cases in CT. The Nutmeg State has had 12,000 positive cases in just the first week of December.
DANBURY, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash

(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
zip06.com

Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm

An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
BRANFORD, CT

