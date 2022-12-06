Read full article on original website
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Enfield, CT
Enfield in Hartford County may be a quaint town, but its diverse attractions can compete with those from the city. A trip to this town offers a well-rounded mix of leisure, amusement, history, and stunning sights. Whether you’re interested in local culture, relaxing spots, or exciting activities, Enfield has something...
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
WTNH.com
Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven building official issues Tweed airport 2nd cease-and-desist for unauthorized parking
NEW HAVEN — For the second time in just over two weeks, city Building Official Jim Turcio has issued a cease-and-desist order to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport for improperly parking vehicles in a location not approved as a parking lot. "They were parking cars on the grass near...
Man Missing Nearly 10 Years Found Dead In NY Living Under Assumed Name, Police Say
A longtime Connecticut resident from Northern Fairfield County who has been missing since 2013 has been found dead in an upstate New York apartment living under a different name.On Monday, July 29, 2013, officers from the Newtown Police Department received a call to check on Robert Hoagland as…
Eyewitness News
Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT
(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
Danbury Has Been Ravaged by the Flu Recently
The Flu Season has hit hard in Danbury, CT. According to a press release from City officials, the City of Danbury Lab has seen 181 confirmed Flu cases since December 1, 2022. It appears Danbury may be one of the hot spots contributing to a massive spike in Flu cases in CT. The Nutmeg State has had 12,000 positive cases in just the first week of December.
Nyberg- Bristol couple develop two businesses: Dusty Dude Woodworks & the Bristol Bazaar
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol husband and wife duo teamed up to create not one but two business ventures together! Care Verikas, one half the husband-and-wife duo sat down for an interview with Ann Nyberg to discuss the businesses on Wednesday night. Care and her husband met through online dating and had an amazing […]
hk-now.com
Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash
(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
zip06.com
Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm
An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
