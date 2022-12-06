Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
Elite Family Friendly Resorts in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico offers lovely beaches and lush nature that families can enjoy with fun activities at world-class resorts. Here's a look at some of the best designed for all family members to enjoy days of adventure and fun on the fabulous beaches and in the spectacular rainforests of this beautiful Caribbean island.
stjohnsource.com
Hazardous Marine Conditions Forecast to Continue Into Next Week
The National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico, warns that strong swells will continue to create hazardous conditions across the local waters through the weekend and early next week. “Hazardous marine conditions will persist for the next week as a northerly swell continues to invade the local waters and...
thefintechtimes.com
CoinFlip Establishes Presence in Puerto Rico With Crypto ATMs
CoinFlip, a fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, has officially expanded into the Caribbean with four ATMs across Puerto Rico. CoinFlip, most known for its network of 4,000 bitcoin ATMs, plans to expand its footprint within Puerto Rico throughout the remainder of the year, furthering its mission to make crypto safe and accessible to people worldwide.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mellon Foundation awards over $10 million to support Puerto Rico
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has announced grants totaling $10.15 million in support of arts and humanities organizations and initiatives in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Fiona—the most recent natural disaster to impact the archipelago’s most vulnerable communities. Disasters—from hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 to the earthquakes...
Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
A record 10.4 inches of snow fell on Tuesday in Anchorage, Alaska, which shut down schools and caused treacherous travel conditions.
pnwag.net
Deadline For AFBF Convention This Week
The 104th AFBF annual convention takes place month, January 6th-11th, in Puerto Rico. But if you plan on participating, you’re running out of time. “We've got Bert Jacobs. He's the co-founder and chief executive of Life is Good. They are a clothing brand company that started with him and his brother when they just had $78 in their pocket. Now they're a major company, and they donate about 10% of their profits to help kids in need," said Megan Jasiulevicius is with the American Farm Bureau events team. "And our second keynote, is Big Kenny of Big and Rich. He is a country artist, and he also has a philanthropic outreach to help end hunger, which is a big goal of Farm Bureau.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gas up the snow blowers and get the heating pad for the back-breaking work ready. Many across Southcentral Alaska are waking up to one of the snowiest Decembers we’ve seen in years. For Anchorage, it’s the snowiest day the metropolitan area has seen since 1999....
Go back in time to St. Andrews 100 years ago
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The ‘Holiday Junction’ exhibit at the Panama City Publishing Company and Museum has doubled in size since 2021. The display features miniature replicas of different homes and buildings throughout St. Andrews 100 years ago. It also includes a recreation of the train service that used to run through St. Andrews […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in North Hempstead, NY
North Hempstead is a town within Nassau County on Long Island in New York. It can be found in the western part of Long Island. Europeans were the first settlers in the area who arrived around 1643. The town of the then Hempstead split off in 1784, hence the creation...
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City
Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.
foresthillspost.com
Kew Gardens Interchange Project Finally Completed After a Decade of Construction
The decade-long project to overhaul the Kew Gardens Interchange, long known for its congestion and tangled web of roadways, has been completed. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the completion of the $739 million Kew Gardens Interchange project, marking the conclusion of a multi-phase undertaking by New York State to revamp the heavily traveled commuter corridor.
Zacks.com
The Joint (JYNT) Expands Operations to Alaska With 3 Clinics
JYNT - Free Report) announced that it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to extend its footprint in Alaska. Per the agreement, the company will open three clinics in the state. While the first clinic was opened in Wasilla, the second is expected to come in the first quarter of 2023,...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. More than a foot of snow in Anchorage strands drivers across...
homenewshere.com
People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Brockton, Boston area communities combine to receive $4.8 million in funding for fire, police staffing
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.
Herald Community Newspapers
The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t
Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
