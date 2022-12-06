Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WECT
New Wilmington vocal ensemble discusses upcoming performances, opportunities for auditions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Voices, a new professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has multiple performances scheduled for the month of December. Founder Angela Burns and James Taylor, who serves a the media director, sat down with WECT to discuss their group and these upcoming performances. “Well back in January,...
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WECT
Wilmington planning commission votes in favor of rezoning property along Cape Fear River
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 7 acres next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge could be developed within the next few years. Cape Fear Development is proposing to build more than 200 residential units and 4,300 square feet of commercial space along Surry Street. The city’s planning commission cleared the...
Holy cow! Bovines escape live nativity scene, jump into North Carolina river
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — These cows decided to get away from a manger. Police officers in North Carolina helped corral several cows that had escaped from a live nativity scene at a nearby church, WTVD reported. The bolting bovines were found sloshing in the Cape Fear River, the Carolina Beach Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
The State Port Pilot
All eyes on 211 corridor
The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
WECT
Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning. Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m. More details will...
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two people rescued from Brunswick County boat fire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Brunswick County are expected to be OK after their boat erupted into flames Thursday at about 9:39 this morning. According to Tri-Beach Fire Dept. Asst. Chief David Ward, multiple agencies were dispatched to the intracoastal waterway, just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet about a boat fire.
WECT
Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County
SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning. It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m. A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic...
beckersasc.com
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC
Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WECT
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
uncw.edu
Mark Lanier Announces Plans to Retire in December 2023
UNCW’s Mark Lanier has announced his plan to retire in December 2023, closing out a campus leadership career that began 31 years ago. Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, has served six chancellors. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch awarded large grant to further address Burnt Mill Creek
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– An environmental nonprofit received a grant to help further its work to preserve natural resources, ensure clean air, and drinking water. Cape Fear River Watch has been awarded $123,281.81, by Attorney General Josh Stein through the Environmental Enhancement Grant. The nonprofit plans to use...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two accidents in Brunswick County cause power outages; who’s responsible for cost of damages?
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – What happens in cases like in Brunswick County on Tuesday where two separate incidents involved a snagged power line and a truck that crashed into a power pole? Who is responsible for the cost due to extensive damage, and power outages as a result?
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WECT
Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
Comments / 0