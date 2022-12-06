ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
The State Port Pilot

All eyes on 211 corridor

The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning. Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m. More details will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two people rescued from Brunswick County boat fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Brunswick County are expected to be OK after their boat erupted into flames Thursday at about 9:39 this morning. According to Tri-Beach Fire Dept. Asst. Chief David Ward, multiple agencies were dispatched to the intracoastal waterway, just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet about a boat fire.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
beckersasc.com

Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC

Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
OAK ISLAND, NC
uncw.edu

Mark Lanier Announces Plans to Retire in December 2023

UNCW’s Mark Lanier has announced his plan to retire in December 2023, closing out a campus leadership career that began 31 years ago. Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, has served six chancellors. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy