FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Top 5 Insane Questions Texans Are Asked When Venturing Out of State
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked when traveling by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your...
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday
Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness
Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
Canine flu surge in Texas: What to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
Glitch Sticks Hundreds Of Texas Drivers With Toll Road Fees
Refunds could take several weeks.
What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?
HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
The Lone Star Shaped House! Is This The MOST TEXAN House in Texas?
There are some pretty awesome and impressive houses in the Lone Star State! From mansions to awesome farm/horse ranches and beyond! And, a lot of these awesome homes LOOK like they belong right here in Texas. But, probably no HOUSE in TEXAS looks like TEXAS more than this house. You see, the house is actually built in the shape of the Lone Star! Yep, the house is the Lone Star symbol STAR that represents the Lone Star State! See House Pics Below!
fox7austin.com
Texas bill would ban social media for children under 18
DALLAS - A Republican lawmaker from North Texas filed a bill aimed at keeping children off social media. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s HB 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes social media is harmful to children and compared it...
San Angelo LIVE!
H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas
VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
1 Texas Place Ranks Among Top 20 Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
