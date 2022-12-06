ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

B106

This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret

One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday

Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?

HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Lone Star Shaped House! Is This The MOST TEXAN House in Texas?

There are some pretty awesome and impressive houses in the Lone Star State! From mansions to awesome farm/horse ranches and beyond! And, a lot of these awesome homes LOOK like they belong right here in Texas. But, probably no HOUSE in TEXAS looks like TEXAS more than this house. You see, the house is actually built in the shape of the Lone Star! Yep, the house is the Lone Star symbol STAR that represents the Lone Star State! See House Pics Below!
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas bill would ban social media for children under 18

DALLAS - A Republican lawmaker from North Texas filed a bill aimed at keeping children off social media. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s HB 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes social media is harmful to children and compared it...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas

VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
ualrpublicradio.org

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
