hereisoregon.com
Wild Arts Festival, ‘ZooZoo,’ and ScanFair: 15 things to do this week
We’re knee-deep in holiday events now, with more on the way as we progress through the month. A few, non-festive offerings are included in this week’s list, along with some traditional favorites. If you want even more holiday options, check out these lists:. Although the state-wide indoor COVID-19...
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Sea of Lights at the Oregon Coast Aquarium
This season, the Oregon Coast Aquarium invites families to experience the wonder of the Sea of Lights. The Sea of Lights features more than 30 million LED lights illuminating the Oregon Coast Aquarium and is now open from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December 17, 2022.
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
Take a drive through Keizer’s ‘Miracle of Christmas’ lights display
If you find yourself in the mid-Willamette Valley on a December evening, take a spin through Keizer’s “Miracle of Christmas” lights display. The light display consists of blocks of houses in the Gubser neighborhood, many of which have pulled out all the stops when it comes to holiday lights.
ODOT considers offering toll discounts to low-income drivers
The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning on offering low-income options as it moves toward adding tolls to some highways in the Portland area.
Here’s the story behind Oregon’s year-round Christmas store
It’s Christmas 364 days a year in Lincoln City, where Barbe Jenkins-Gibson has owned and operated the “Christmas Cottage,” a year-round Christmas store, for the last 48-and-a-half years.
hereisoregon.com
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
West Linn Police Log: parking complaints, obnoxious leaf-blowing
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department 11/23/2022 8:11 a.m. A man told police someone put a plastic container and bags in front of his garage and tipped over his flower pot. 11/23/2022 11:08 a.m. A woman had questions about parking a boat trailer on the street. 11/24/2022 4:20 p.m. A woman said someone was blowing leaves on Burns Street and it was ruining her Thanksgiving dinner. 11/25/2022 9:57 a.m. A caller said she wanted police to escort the West Linn High School football team to Hillsboro. 11/25/2022...
Channel 6000
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Lebanon-Express
'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup
County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Salem?
Been in Salem for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
KTVZ
Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
beachconnection.net
Photos of Depoe Bay Can Reveal Things About Oregon Coast Sciences, Obscurities
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – There's no doubt Depoe Bay on the central Oregon coast is one entrancing place to photograph, especially if you know the place well. With no sandy beach, people often skip over it except as a stopover for great grub, other travel supplies, or maybe a moment of stretching the legs then moving on. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: wildfire smoke from Russia makes it all the way over here one year, causing sunsets like this for a few days)
WWEEK
The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory
Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
KATU.com
Winter weather making a strong return to Columbia River Gorge, Cascades
PORTLAND, Ore. — An active weather pattern is knocking on the Northwest’s door as we head toward the weekend. Rain will head into the Willamette Valley late Wednesday night. Snow levels in the Oregon Cascades will come down to around 2000 feet. Thursday stays really wet as the...
WWEEK
Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight
Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
‘It’s a last resort’: ODOT aims to deter homeless camping by putting boulders along the freeways
PORTLAND, Ore. — The loud bang of boulders dumped out of construction trucks was muffled Tuesday morning by the constant hum of the freeway. Along I-5 near Delta Park, Oregon Department of Transportation crews dumped piles of rocks in place of homeless camps. “Basically, it’s an aggressive landscaping technique,”...
hh-today.com
A chance to learn something, destroyed!
For eight years people ambling along the Crox Creek Path in Albany have been able to read about the history of the area and the creekside land restoration project there. Until now. My Wednesday bike ride took me along the path, and when I saw the sign I stopped and...
Comments / 1