ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hereisoregon.com

Wild Arts Festival, ‘ZooZoo,’ and ScanFair: 15 things to do this week

We’re knee-deep in holiday events now, with more on the way as we progress through the month. A few, non-festive offerings are included in this week’s list, along with some traditional favorites. If you want even more holiday options, check out these lists:. Although the state-wide indoor COVID-19...
SALEM, OR
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop

Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Police Log: parking complaints, obnoxious leaf-blowing

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department 11/23/2022 8:11 a.m. A man told police someone put a plastic container and bags in front of his garage and tipped over his flower pot. 11/23/2022 11:08 a.m. A woman had questions about parking a boat trailer on the street. 11/24/2022 4:20 p.m. A woman said someone was blowing leaves on Burns Street and it was ruining her Thanksgiving dinner. 11/25/2022 9:57 a.m. A caller said she wanted police to escort the West Linn High School football team to Hillsboro. 11/25/2022...
WEST LINN, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup

County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
LEBANON, OR
KTVZ

Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Photos of Depoe Bay Can Reveal Things About Oregon Coast Sciences, Obscurities

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – There's no doubt Depoe Bay on the central Oregon coast is one entrancing place to photograph, especially if you know the place well. With no sandy beach, people often skip over it except as a stopover for great grub, other travel supplies, or maybe a moment of stretching the legs then moving on. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: wildfire smoke from Russia makes it all the way over here one year, causing sunsets like this for a few days)
DEPOE BAY, OR
WWEEK

The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory

Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight

Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

A chance to learn something, destroyed!

For eight years people ambling along the Crox Creek Path in Albany have been able to read about the history of the area and the creekside land restoration project there. Until now. My Wednesday bike ride took me along the path, and when I saw the sign I stopped and...
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy