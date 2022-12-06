Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
ISP Superintendent Doug Carter visits with Hamilton County Parks staff
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter recently stopped by Hamilton County Parks’ Administrative Office in Noblesville for a brief visit during which mutual appreciation was expressed by members of both government agencies. During the visit, parks staff learned that Superintendent Carter enjoyed spending time, when his demanding schedule allows,...
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names
Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While...
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Current Publishing
Heart and Soul Clinic medical director receives award
The medical director at a free clinic in Westfield that provides medical and dental services to uninsured and underinsured people in Hamilton County was recently recognized for her service. Dr. Barbara Haehner received the Volunteerism Award from Serve Indiana, the service and volunteerism division of the Indiana Dept. of Workforce...
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
munciejournal.com
Robert A. & Beverly D. Terhune Foundation Continue Support to the Muncie Children’s Museum
MUNCIE, IN–Bob & Beverly Terhune established the Robert A. & Beverly D. Terhune donor advised fund at the Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County as a vehicle to help community organizations on a yearly basis. With so much need in the community, the Terhune family felt that grants to local charitable causes was the best way to give back. The foundation has been supportive of the Muncie Children’s Museum over many years and extended their generosity with a $250,000 grant for the new interactive weather station exhibit as part of The More to Explore Capital Campaign.
Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development
GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
Current Publishing
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
Woman escapes carjacking in downtown Indy
A woman was able to escape a vehicle after a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.
Coroner: Over a dozen DNA samples collected to compare to Baumeister victims
The new efforts to connect remains that have been sitting at UIndy for over 26 years are already helping to bring closure to the family of at least one of Herbert Baumeister's victims.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
shelbycountypost.com
GSSR Investments proposing hotel, retail strip center on former Wellman property
With the creation of a designated target area by the Economic Development Commission, a new project featuring a Marriott-branded hotel, a multi-tenant retail strip center and the additional availability of seven out lots is moving forward in Shelbyville. GSSR Investments LLC wants to develop the former Wellman property on the...
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan
After 14 years, Dan Dakich has hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.
bsu.edu
Indiana Public Broadcasting/Ball State University Unveil Results from 2022 Hoosier Survey
Topics: College of Sciences and Humanities, Research. Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs have unveiled the results from the 2022 Hoosier Survey. This non-partisan public policy survey is designed to take the pulse of the state regarding the most pressing issues facing Indiana residents, and provides policymakers with a measure of public opinion on current issues facing the state and nation.
WLFI.com
U.S. 52 ramp to temporarily close on I-65 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The U.S. 52 ramp to I-65 South will be temporarily shut down next week. INDOT says it will be closing the entrance ramp in Boone County on Wednesday, December 14 for shoulder work. The detour route for the closure follows U.S. 52 to State...
Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked
UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with […]
