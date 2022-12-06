Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
Sea gate plan could protect Long Island’s coastal communities from storm surge
FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been a decade since Superstorm Sandy battered the Northeast. Many are still dealing with the effects of the powerful cyclone. Now, local government officials and scientists have unveiled new findings that could protect Long Island’s shoreline from future storms. Many attended a press conference in Freeport to discuss flood concerns […]
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Considers 45-Unit Condo Development
The Westhampton Beach Village Board continues to weigh whether to grant a special exception permit for a developer’s plan to build 45 condo units, including seven designated for affordable housing,... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had...
Experts suggest storm surge gate as solution to securing LI shorelines against Sandy-like devastation
One of the solutions offered was to invest in a $180 million storm surge gate that officials say has been successful in places such as Amsterdam.
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island
"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
longislandbusiness.com
Voodoo Crab Planning to Open Fourth Location in North Babylon
The bar and cajun restaurant Voodoo Crab is planning to open a location in North Babylon at 1156 Deer Park Avenue in the Uncle Giuseppe’s shopping center. An application in with the Town of Babylon shows that the owners are seeking to make interior alterations to 4,330-square-foot space in the center to change the use from retail to a 120-seat bar/restaurant along with associated site improvements.
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
27east.com
Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue
Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
Herald Community Newspapers
Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent
Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store.A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers r…
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
27east.com
Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash
Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
Bay Shore Man Charged in Crash Death of Commack Woman
A Bay Shore man has been arrested and charged in the death of a Commack woman in a crash in which she originally was thought to be the driver. Jessica Gonzalez, 19 , was killed Sept. 18 in a crash near Exit 40 on the Read More ...
longislandbusiness.com
NYS Police Announce Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal Southern State Parkway Crash
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. Jessica Gonzalez, 19 years-old of Commack, NY, was driving a 2022...
Baldwin Schools expected to introduce smart lockers after holidays
BALDWIN, N.Y. -- High school lockers could soon be going the way of the marble notebook.In one school district on Long Island, they're being replaced with smart lockers.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday, the Baldwin School District is the first in the nation with this high-tech hands-free system.READ MORE: Long Island school district combating teacher shortage with grow-your-own programWe all had one and some of us had a harder time with those indelible three numbers. Dr. Shari Camhi, the superintendent of the Baldwin School District, said there's a special place in her heart for 29, 15 and 25."I remember practicing my...
Brand-New Chick-fil-A Location Opens In Huntington Station
Chick-fil-A has opened a brand-new location on Long Island. The new restaurant in Huntington Station opened its doors at 200 East Jericho Turnpike on Thursday, Dec. 8, representatives said. Noah Levy, who was born in Huntington, was selected as the independent franchised owner and operator of the restaurant. “I’m excited...
27east.com
Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan
A couple who police said planned and executed the ransacking of a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with over $1 million in goods, have been indicted by... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022 by Michael Wright.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in November. A man allegedly stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor, located at 4600...
longisland.com
Santa Claus Enlisting Help of Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk Residents to "Save Christmas"
Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. announced today that the official “Naughty and Nice List” used by Santa Claus himself has gone missing. On Monday, December 5, 2022, Sheriff Toulon and Santa Claus were scheduled to meet at the Sheriff’s Office in Riverhead to discuss the good boys and girls of Suffolk County, as they always do this time of year. As the County Sheriff, Sheriff Toulon has a unique insight into the behavior of the residents of Suffolk County and Santa likes to check in with him each Christmas Season.
Newtown man missing since 2013 found dead in New York, was living under alias
Robert Hoagland vanished from Newtown back in 2013 when he failed to pick up a family member at the airport and did not show up for work.
27east.com
New Owner Will Propose Upgrades, Potential Changes to Eastport Shopping Center
Potential plans for the redevelopment of the King Kullen shopping center in Eastport have garnered mixed reviews from residents. Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico shared some ideas proposed by the... more. A collaborative community effort for good came to full fruition recently. The new organic, natural ... 7 Dec 2022...
Comments / 1