FDA issues warning that 2 popular dietary supplements may be useless because they don't contain the advertised amount of vitamins
Mason Vitamins, sold at Dollar Tree and 99 Cents Only, is telling consumers to discard of the two recalled supplements.
Medical News Today
What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more
Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
prestigeonline.com
6 best herbs and supplements for high blood pressure
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition in which blood pressure measures above 130/80 millimetres of mercury (mmHg). If you have hypertension, you are at higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. Thankfully, there are many ways to get your blood pressure controlled and lower your risk of these health effects.
Medical News Today
Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?
Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist
If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
Can You Take Topamax To Lose Weight?
Have you been thinking about taking Topamax for weight loss? This drug can help you get leaner, but it may not be your best choice. Here's why.
Medical News Today
Are peanuts good or bad for cholesterol?
Peanuts contain monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that may help improve cholesterol levels. Peanuts are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may help with weight loss. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut oil may all be beneficial for cholesterol. Although high in calories, eating them in moderation may also...
Ultraprocessed Foods Linked to Greater Risk for Colon Cancer, Heart Disease and Death
While ultraprocessed foods can be more affordable and convenient, they are also linked to poor health outcomes. Packaged snacks, factory-made breads, soft drinks, breakfast cereal and other ready-to-eat items are all considered ultraprocessed foods. Two recent studies find that such foods are linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer as well as cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.
MedicalXpress
Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as traditional Mediterranean diet
Following the green Mediterranean diet significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra "tire" around your waist. Recently, researchers compared the green Mediterranean diet to the traditional Mediterranean diet and a non-Mediterranean healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial—the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Mediterranean diet reduced visceral fat by 14%, the Mediterranean diet by 7% and the non-Mediterranean healthy diet by 4.5%. The study was published in BMC Medicine.
Medical News Today
Can fish oil lower cholesterol and blood pressure?
Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, types of fat important for certain body processes. Omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce a person’s blood pressure. However, their effect on cholesterol is controversial. of omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Fish oil contains...
brytfmonline.com
Crackers and other popular foods that increase dementia risk
YuA study conducted by the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil and published in the scientific journal JAMA Neurology, indicates that excessive consumption of chips, cookies, ice cream and other industrial foods can affect brain function. The authors of the USP study, which included 10,775 volunteers (35-74 years...
Eating ultra-processed foods like hot dogs and cereal bars may increase your risk of dementia, study finds
A new study of 10,000 adults found brain-aging was fastest in people whose diets feature heavily processed foods.
Medical News Today
Cholesterol over 500: How to lower it and what the numbers mean
Although the body needs cholesterol to function, keeping it within a healthy range is important. People with high cholesterol may manage it with lifestyle changes or medication. Cholesterol is a waxy substance. for essential functions such as creating hormones, digesting certain foods, and maintaining cell membranes. Different types of cholesterol...
Ultraprocessed Foods Linked to Cognitive Decline in New Study: What Foods to Avoid
With so much information in the ever-evolving field of nutrition, hearing news about how healthy (or unhealthy) certain food items are can be overwhelming and confusing. And with a new report highlighting the link between “ultra processed foods” and conditions including cognitive decline and dementia, many might be wondering, what are some ultra processed foods, anyway?
Medical News Today
What should you eat to lose weight and lower cholesterol?
Foods that contain plant sterols, such as fruits, vegetables, and margarine with added plant sterols. The following diets may help lower cholesterol, as well as support heart health. Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet has many health benefits and. cholesterol. The Mediterranean diet focuses on the following foods:. vegetables. fruits. nuts.
Does Eating High-Cholesterol Foods Raise Your Cholesterol?
Although many typical breakfasts may include a portion of eggs, some may be concerned about what the food could eventually do to their cholesterol.
Medical News Today
Can you be healthy with high cholesterol?
High cholesterol levels can be a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. While high levels of HDL cholesterol can be protective for heart health, high levels of LDL cholesterol can be harmful. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly, but high cholesterol levels can be...
Medical News Today
Does bread have cholesterol?
Bread does not generally contain cholesterol, but varieties that include animal products, such as milk and butter, do contain cholesterol. White bread and other types made from refined grains may raise a person’s cholesterol levels. Bread is a staple food for many different cultures, and there are hundreds of...
