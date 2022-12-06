ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

1 arrested after Jeep-ambulance crash that injured 4, including firefighters

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUOZi_0jZVVvva00

Denver 20-year-old under arrest after Lakewood Jeep-ambulance crash that injured 4 00:34

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a weekend crash between a stolen SUV and an ambulance in Lakewood. He has been identified as Armando Casillas and he's from Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1KMy_0jZVVvva00
Armando Casillas Lakewood Police

Four people were taken to the hospital after the collision, which happened Sunday evening near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Reed Street. Two of those people were firefighters and they have both since been released from the hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, the two others were still in the hospital. They apparently were in the stolen vehicle but are not expected to face any charges, according to Lakewood police.

A news release sent out by Lakewood PD on Tuesday said that their officers tried to question people who were in a Jeep that was reported stolen on Sunday night. When the officers walked up to the Jeep, it sped off and police didn't chase it. Shortly afterwards, that Jeep crashed into the ambulance, which belonged to West Metro Fire Rescue. The ambulance was returning from an emergency call and did not have a patient inside at the time. It was knocked on its side by the impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wElZw_0jZVVvva00
Lakewood Police

Casillas was being held in the Jefferson County Jail on tentative charges that include vehicular assault, DUI and car theft.

Lakewood police spokesman Garrett Boyd told CBS News Colorado after the crash that responding to stolen car reports is one of the most dangerous things officers in his department have to do "just because a lot of times people have guns and weapons and what not, and people like to speed off."

Comments / 11

Jayne Knudsen Owston
3d ago

I believe the car theft rings and the cartel drag younger kids in thinking they’ll only get a slap on the wrist and be back out on the street to steal again within hours. How do we fight that?

Reply(5)
7
Mike Pizel
3d ago

yes I'm old school. I think everyone in the Stolen car should face consequences for being evolved.

Reply
12
Samuel Hardman
3d ago

wow. 20. so far all the car thefts are 14 or 15 year olds...

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5

A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.  
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

Denver Police Wednesday arrested a suspect in a Nov. 20 fatal shooting in Denver's Barnum neighborhood west of Federal Boulevard and 1st Avenue, according to a news release Friday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Osceola Way at 7 p.m. Nov. 20,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court

One suspect in the deadly shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street appeared in court on Thursday. Dexter Martinez is facing more than 30 counts in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of one person left five others injured on Nov. 1. Martinez, 24, was arrested last month in Denver. Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue. The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their injuries.Police...
DENVER, CO
People

Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide

The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday Two Colorado girls were fatally shot by a man, who then turned the gun on himself. The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday. The girls were found dead, alongside 36-year-old Adam Zipperer, who authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The relationship between the deceased people, who share the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Police search for shoplifting suspects

On Dec. 6, two men filled a shopping basket at a local retail store and then walked out. The Longmont police are now searching for the suspects. The two men entered a local retail store around 2:48 p.m. on Dec. 6 and walked out with an approximated $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to a news release from the Longmont Police Department.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Man says he shot his mother in Greeley; woman pronounced dead at hospital

A man is behind bars after he told police he shot his mother when they responded to a home. Police found a woman in the home, who later died. Greeley Police Department arrested 26-year-old Andrew Sweatt, who police say admitted to the shooting at a home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue on Thursday night. According to the press release, police responded to the home after receiving a call just before 5:15 p.m. Police found Sweatt, and then found a 50-year-old woman inside the home, who was described as unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman was not identified in the press release despite police confirming the suspect says it was his mother. Sweatt was booked into the Weld County Jail and faces a charge for Murder in the First Degree. Anyone with information can contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
87K+
Followers
30K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy