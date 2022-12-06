ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

These Classic U.S. Summer Destinations Are Worth Rediscovering This Winter

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

The U.S. east coast is a bounty of beauty—with hundreds of miles of pristine shoreline, picturesque mountain ranges, and vast spaces of greenery to explore. July crowds know all about these places. But in the chillier, quieter off-season months of winter, these summer-geared towns, parklands , and offshore islands offer a completely different vibe for visitors venturing onto their frost-dusted slopes and shores.

Seasoned travelers know that when many of these summer destinations appear to be hibernating over the colder months, it’s a golden opportunity to explore them at a different pace—and price. For a fresh, peaceful, underappreciated perspective, winter may be your new favorite time to revisit these eight spectacular spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtRrK_0jZVVcP100
ShoreTie / Shutterstock

1. Cape Cod, MA

This beach-strewn, New England landscape attracts hordes of sun-seekers during the spring and summer. Come winter, its cool, moody coastline offers a different sort of charm—one where you won’t be fighting traffic or facing peak hotel fares. You’ll have the beaches to yourself and with surprisingly temperate weather, you can still enjoy the outdoors—from strolls in the sand to quiet trails accented with lighthouses. Many businesses in the Cape do close-up shop for the winter, but each town has its regular dive and restaurant that will welcome you—like a local—with open arms.

Where to stay: In February 2023, Wequassett Resort will debut for its first off-season, officially opening year-round. Located in Harwich, around the “elbow” of the Cape, the stately resort ensures you’ll have prime access to waterfront views, first-class dining, hot tubs, and in-room fireplaces. For a more intimate option, Chatham Inn is a cozy Relais & Chateaux property with warm wooden interiors and a renowned onsite restaurant, Cuvée.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5qY4_0jZVVcP100
Anthony Heflin / Shutterstock

2. Great Smoky Mountains, TN

Summer hiking hogs much of the spotlight in the Smoky Mountains, but that southern heat can be less than idyllic. Why not plan an outdoorsy visit here in the off-season? Open year-round, there are a variety of trails here that cater to winter hikers, especially given the milder weather compared to those frigid mountains up in the northeast. Though frost and snow do fall, you’ll more likely only need a sweatshirt and beanie to keep you insulated on easy and intermediate hikes.

Where to stay: Tucked in the Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm in Walland, TN, puts the ease in hiking, with trails within steps of your rooms’ doorstep. Though naturalists will appreciate the property’s tranquil setting, the Farm is also a culinary and spa-lovers’ dream, with its James Beard award-winning restaurant serving hearty Appalachian cuisine and treatments specifically designed for soothing winter skin for a well-rounded off-season retreat.

Best U.S. Islands You Don't Need a Passport to Visit

Read article

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023

National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Snowshoes for Winter 2022-23

Once snow blankets the local trails, many folks hunker down until the spring thaw. Unfortunately, they’re missing one of winter’s greatest pleasures—strapping on a pair of snowshoes and exploring a beautiful snow-covered landscape. Featuring elongated frames for floatation, teeth or crampons for additional traction, and adjustable bindings, snowshoes help you move quickly and confidently across […]
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Ski Boots for Winter 2022-23

Ski boots don’t have the best reputation. They don’t look particularly cool (even snowboard boots can claim some style points). Ask anyone about the most uncomfortable footwear to walk in and they’re liable to say ski boots. Stiff, clompy, and ugly: Why bother buying a decent pair? It is easy to get jazzed up on […]
Mens Journal

Winter Hiking Gear: 9 Essentials for Hitting the Trail This Season

Sunlight casting through snow-covered tree limbs, clouds of breath billowing into cool, crisp air, and the peace and quiet of a wilderness in white makes wintertime on the trail a hiking experience no other season can rival—but only if you’re prepared to stay warm and dry. Keeping active on foot through the winter requires a […]
drifttravel.com

Booking.com presents Six Cozy Long Stays to Enjoy this Winter

For those in the northern hemisphere, the season to gather by a crackling fire with a hot drink to warm the soul is well and truly here. With over half (55%) of global travelers wanting to make the most of their budget with a longer vacation,* Booking.com now has more than one million properties that can be booked for stays longer than 28 days up to 90 nights. With the shorter days and cooler temperatures arriving, Booking.com has selected six long stays perfect for a seasonal escape to a destination that knows how to do winter right. From a relaxing getaway in scenic Italy to a stretched city break in Spain and an adventure-fueled ski stay in the Austrian Alps, an extended stay makes it easier for travelers to discover more of the world at their own pace.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism

Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
ARIZONA STATE
KTLA

Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mens Journal

Best Alcohol Gifts for the Spirits Lover in Your Life

'Tis the season to be boozy. Responsibly enjoying alcohol during the holidays is life’s consolation prize for the fact Santa isn’t real. It’s the perfect time to indulge in the good stuff by reaching for the top shelf at the liquor store. Whether as a gift for the connoisseur of the family, a host present […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Mens Journal

‘Creation Theory’ by Arc’teryx: How Surfing, Splitboarding, and Music Intersect to Reveal the ‘Aha’ Moment of Creativity

This article was produced in partnership with Arc’teryx Creation Theory is the antithesis of your run-of-the-mill outdoor film. It doesn’t follow an unsung hero through their trials and tribulations. It doesn’t glamorize a heroic expedition, nor is it doom and gloom with climate catastrophe. Instead of answering big questions, it throws them back at you. […]
Mens Journal

These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

While beer is easy on the eyes, the aesthetic of it poured in a glass—its color, foam, and carbonation—is only half of what makes drinking at a brewery a memorable experience. “The other important part is the environment you and that beer are in,” says Garth E. Beyer, certified cicerone and owner/ founder of Garth’s […]
travelawaits.com

A New Sandals Resort Is Opening In The Caribbean Next Spring — Here’s Where

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Reservations can now be made for Sandals resort in Jamaica. The long-wished-for return of Sandals Dunn’s River is May 24, 2023. The opening marks the introduction of this adults-only resort in the all-inclusive company.
Mens Journal

32 Best Gifts for Hosts During the Holidays and Beyond

You’ve got sports-viewing sessions and tailgates, barbecues and brunches, happy hours and birthdays, and a whole slew of holiday parties. Sure, fun lies ahead, but first, there comes the stress of what to bring. Regifting that bottle of wine or weird ice cube tray won’t do. Instead, impress your host with any of these stellar […]
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy