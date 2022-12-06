Read full article on original website
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
Parking Ban for Snow Removal in Downtown Spencer Tonight
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The City of Spencer declared a snow event yesterday banning parking on city streets until this morning, and has issued another ban in the Downtown Commercial District for tonight. The city put out a notice to have all cars cleared out of the Downtown area...
Spencer Department Heads Reflect On Another Busy Month
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer Department heads went in front of the City Council to give their regular monthly reports which included Fire Chief John Conyn once again reflecting on another busy month. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported that his officers responded to 832 calls for service...
University of Okoboji Winter Games Nearing
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The University of Okoboji Winter Games committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 cheerleading class. Eight individuals are selected each year. Nomination forms are available at the winter games website along with the requirements. Nominees must be at least 18 and live or work in Dickinson County. Following the nominations the public will be allowed to voted on January 4th and 5th.
Jury Begins Deliberation in Goyne-Yarns Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Closing arguments were made this morning in the 1st Degree Murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, who stands accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February. Corey Harguth reports from the Buena Vista County Courthouse.
Northwest Bank in Spencer Catches Miracle League
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This afternoon saw an unusual fundraiser at Northwest Bank in Spencer. Financial Advisor Dean Jacobsen says a college friend was the reason for the appearance of baseball gloves in the bank. The Miracle League of Sioux City’s mission is to raise money to provide ways...
Omaha Man Critically Injured in Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The Iowa state patrol says an Omaha driver received life-threatening injuries when he drove into a semi near Sheldon yesterday. The report says 48 year old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue East of Sheldon when for some reason he crossed the center line and struck the rear axles of a semi driven by 22 year old Devon Stetson of Hull.
Storm Lake Police Make Arrests in Multiple Assault Cases
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake Police Department recently arrested two individuals in unrelated assault cases. The first arrest stems from a report of an assault in a home in November. Police, assisted by the Iowa Department of Human Services, identified 62-year-old David Vidal Sanchez of Storm Lake as the suspect in their investigation. The victim told police Sanchez had held them down by their arms causing injury while attempting sexual contact against their will. Sanchez was arrested on Friday and charged with felony Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Tigers Win 3 Events Against Carroll
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Boys swim team was at home Tuesday night taking on Carroll. Spencer would win 3 events. Reid Tigges won in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and was a part of the 200 yard freestyle team that took first along with Duhn, Tate, and Van Otterloo. Tigges feels the Tigers are moving in the right direction.
Boys Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/7/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the boys wrestling results from Tuesday. Estherville Lincoln Central would beat Ridge View and South Central Calhoun in a Triple Dual. The score against East Sac County wasn’t reported. Emmetsburg went 2-0 in a double-dual with GTRA and Sibley-Ocheydan. GTRA would beat...
Sioux Central’s Webber Signs With Southwest Minnesota State
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Brynn Webber of Iowa Premier Softball and Sioux Central has signed on to play Softball at Southwest Minnesota State. The Mustangs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in NCAA Division II. Webber said SMSU was a perfect fit for her stylistically and socially.
2022 Boys Basketball Preview: Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals
Sibley, Ia (KICD) – Picking back up with our boys basketball season previews with the Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals. Last season, the Generals went 4-18, 2-16 in the Siouxland where they finished 9th. Sibley-Ocheyedan graduated a lot from a season ago, but head coach Brandon Bergfeld doesn’t believe it is a complete rebuilding season for the Generals.
2022 Boys Basketball Preview: Sioux Central Rebels
Sioux Rapids, Ia (KICD) – The next team we will look at for our boys basketball preview is the Sioux Central Rebels. Last year Sioux Central went 17-5 and 10-1 in the Twin Lakes Conference where they finished 2nd. The Rebels would fall in the second round of 2A Substate 2 to Okoboji. After last season’s success, coach Stephen Tjaden says almost all of last season’s production returns.
Sioux Central Boys and Girls Pick Up Wins Against Alta-Aurelia
Sioux Rapids, Ia (KICD) – Last night the Sioux Central Rebels girls and boys basketball teams took on Alta-Aurelia in Sioux Rapids. Matt Groenewold was on the call for Big Country 107.7. Here are the highlights from last night’s contests. The loss was the Alta-Aurelia girls first on...
Sports Schedule: 12/9/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here’s what is coming up this weekend for sports. In Girls and Boys High School Basketball on Saturday Estherville Lincoln Central hosts Okoboji and South O’Brien travels to Sloan to play Westwood. For Girls Wrestling Spencer will go to teh Riverside Tournament in...
