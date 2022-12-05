Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Tells Germany's Scholz That Western Line on Ukraine Is 'Destructive' - Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Friday that the German and Western line on Ukraine was "destructive" and urged Berlin to rethink its approach, the Kremlin said. Its readout of the call served to highlight the gulf between Russia and...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Will Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Alleged Execution of Surrendered Russian Soldiers
(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime. Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine
Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said. It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
UN reviewing video of captured Russian soldiers who appear to have been killed at close range, NYT reports
The United Nations is reviewing reports that Ukrainian soldiers may have executed 10 Russian prisoners of war.
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia
President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base
Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
