ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia

President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy