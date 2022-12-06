Read full article on original website
Related
The Last of Us Part 1: PC Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC on March 3rd, 2023. A new trailer was revealed at The Game Awards.
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
Chaos Island - Blue Emerald
The blue chaos emerald can be found to the west of the map. It's just west of the silver chaos emerald vault. When you're ready, head that way and use the rail system west of the southern volcano. When you reach the vault, interact with it. If you have 7 keys, Sonic will unlock the emerald and add it to your collection.
Hand Cannon
Elias is the kind benefactor of your first ranged weapon in Black Iron Prison: the Hand Cannon Pistol. You will automatically gain the schematic for the Hand Cannon after meeting up with Elias in Aftermath, but before you can use it, it must first be bought in the Reforge. If...
Stun Baton
Buh-bye Crowbar, hello Stun Baton. As you progress through the Outbreak chapter, you will come across a Security Control Room. Jacob will automatically pick up the Stun Baton from the slain officer on the floor. The Stun Baton becomes your primary melee weapon after looting it.
What Are Your Picks for the Best Games of the Year?
As the end of the year approaches, it's time to tally up the votes and see which games were the best in 2022. There is no shortage of exciting games we got to experience this year. We had amazing entries in acclaimed franchises and a bunch of great indie titles that flourished.
Crash Team Rumble - Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Crash Team Rumble is an upcoming 4v4 team-based online multiplayer game that will have the titular Bandicoot and his friends duking it out in wild and zany areas. Crash Team Rumble arrives on PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
Sanctuary Grove - Mirkweed
In addition to completing The Path quests, you must also unlock travel to Sanctuary Grove in Midgard by talking to Ratatoskr at Sindri’s House. When you’ve done these tasks, head for a Mystic Gateway and unlock the gateway at Sanctuary Grove. Head down to Chaurli the giant turtle, and you’ll find the flower to the East of him (or his right, if you prefer) at the end of the path.
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
Baldur’s Gate 3 - Official Release Window Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the latest trailer for Baldur's Gate 3 to see the gorgeous fantasy world, gameplay, the return of familiar characters Minsc and Jaheira, and more. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the trailer reveals that the RPG Baldur's Gate 3's full release will be available in August 2023.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
Jitsu Squad - Official Launch Trailer
Jitsu Squad is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Watch the latest trailer to see the colorful world and characters of this 2D beat ‘em up game.
The Game Awards 2022: Here Are All the Winners at the Annual Video Game Celebration
It's awards season for gaming, as Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards has finally arrived with revelations about the titles, developers and Esports personalities that you care about. The event features nominations in several different categories, and following much deliberation, here are the big winners at The Game Awards 2022. Marvel...
Chapter 3D
There are four possible routes players can take in the third chapter. The fourth path is given if you disagree to Leonar's plan when you meet him at the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime in Chapter 2B.
Walkthrough - Main Missions
After arriving on Choo Choo Charles' eerie, mysterious island, you'll be tasked with one mission. Find the titular murderous spider clown train and put him down for good. That'll be easier said than done though.
Genius Invokation Match Types
Genius Invokation is a game mode in Genshin Impact that involves cards that are inspired by the game itself. The characters and NPCs in the game also play Genius Invokation which would then allow you to challenge them to matches. These matches are played in rounds and will only end after all of the character cards are defeated.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass - Moon Cup 150cc Gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass DLC 3 has arrived. Experience Mario Kart Tour's Berlin Byways, Mario Kart DS's Peach Gardens, Mario Kart 8's Merry Mountain, and Mario Kart 7's Rainbow Road. Enjoy the fantastic new visuals and updated music for each course.
Lake of Nine - Odins Raven 1
This Odin’s Raven can be found in the Eastern area of the Lake of Nine, where the Raider Hideout cave and the two huge doors are. Ride up to the giant doors and check the right-hand door to spot the Raven perched partway up.
South Mine Spelunking
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' South Mine Spelunking mission, including how to find the quest giver, reach the mine and recover the Green Egg. This is a key mission you'll have to complete to summon Charles. If you're looking for other key missions, check out our walkthrough hub or, if you're hoping to gather some scrap completing side missions, have a look at the side mission hub.
