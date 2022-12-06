ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

James Aucoin
1d ago

Keep voting these Democrats in office and don’t be surprised that this is what you get. “Take the middle finger America” is the real message he was giving all of us who see the daily disaster at the border.

Eric Sundberg
1d ago

We don't need a "fair, orderly. and humane" system at the southern border. We need landmines, tanks, and troops to stop the invasion in it's tracks and keep it shut down until they understand they need to stay out until we send them a written invitation after they apply to come here.

cl
1d ago

If Biden ever does show up at the border he will have a welfare questionnaire, healthcare paperwork and a voting card in hand🤣

