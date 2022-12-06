His comment is as obnoxious as his entire administration. Every border patrol agent should have gone on strike today. How does an true American think Biden's open border policies are okay for our country. I guess they either don't have kids or the don't love their kids. The lawlessness in the streets will explode if Biden doesn't close our border asap.
joe biden is the most irresponsible president ever.......he doesn't want to visit the border he will have to answer questions from fox media........
More important things to do other then see the problems of open boarders in our country. Increase drugs, crimes and burden to care for these people.
Related
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
TUCKER CARLSON: This lie could get millions of Americans killed
BRIAN KILMEADE: Press mad at Biden for lying about granddaughter's wedding
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
Biden judicial nominee says she no longer believes Christian Coalition member are 'bigots' when pressed by GOP
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
New York Times columnist triggers AOC by calling her Green New Deal 'cotton candy media concoction'
80-year-old Biden falsely claims Delaware has most chickens in the nation
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Trump slammed for claiming that 10 million illegal immigrants are entering the United States
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
Nightmare before Christmas: Border Patrol agents reveal fears about collapse of Title 42
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 46