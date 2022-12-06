Read full article on original website
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
Robots are coming—and it doesn’t look pretty for workers. Get ready for long hours, less pay, and fewer jobs
A new study examining the effects of robots and automation on the Chinese labor market shows workers are under fire.
Employment and wages are up, so why all the economic gloom? Expert has a simple answer
IN ANY OTHER time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, 2022, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7 percent. Moreover, wages are up — with average hourly pay jumping 5.1 percent compared with a year earlier.
Hiring Chesco: Employee Turnover Continues to Increase. Check Out What It’s Costing Companies
Employee turnover continues to plague the workforce as 48 percent of U.S. hiring managers say their company is experiencing increased turnover, up from 44 percent in late 2021. This is according to a survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals. Each year, employee turnover costs companies an...
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Decades-high inflation and the impact of war in Ukraine have forced companies across Europe into lay-offs or hiring freezes. Here are some of the companies that have announced cuts:
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Cryptominers unable to repay millions in loans are handing over their mining rigs instead
In brief: The crypto winter is hitting every person and organization involved in the industry. It's proving to be an especially challenging time for crypto lenders, who are faced with miners unable to pay back the millions of dollars they borrowed so are returning the mining rigs they put up as collateral instead.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.As part of an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced along with Tuesday's court ruling in Nebraska, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers. Investigators with the Labor Department visited three plants owned by JBS and...
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden
Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Qatar’s gas output increase could cause catastrophic global heating, report says
Qatar’s longest-lasting legacy following the World Cup won’t be football or even its human rights record – it will be the climate crisis, according to a new report warning that its huge expansion of gas extraction could push the planet into catastrophic global heating. Should Qatar exploit...
Layoffs sweeping the tech industry hitting visa holders hard
The US employs hundreds of thousands of tech workers who hold H1-B visas. They can stay in the country as long as they keep their jobs. Recent layoffs, however, mean that thousands are now scrambling to find new work, or they will have to leave. KQED's Rachael Myrow reports it's a tough time for visa holders to find a new job.
PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of employees
PepsiCo plans to lay off hundreds of white collar workers as it streamlines marketing and centralizes manufacturing.
Diesel Fuel Shortage Update as Supply Increases in Time for Holidays
"Refiners had been struggling to meet demand, but with maintenance now over, they're better able to produce enough diesel," an expert told Newsweek.
