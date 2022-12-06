Read full article on original website
reportertoday.com
D-R School Committee Offers Mediation to Rehoboth
Last month, the Dighton Rehoboth Regional School Committee voted unanimously to offer the mediation pathway in an effort to try to resolve a lawsuit filed by the Town of Rehoboth against the school district in 2021. The committee asked Superintendent Bill Runey to reach out to the Boards of Selectmen for both Rehoboth and Dighton seeking their approval to begin mediation proceedings.
independentri.com
Hospital parking problem buried in graveyard controversy
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For almost two years some town officials knew that a potential Native American — as well as town pauper — graveyard lay under a tiny park that South County Hospital, the town’s largest employer, wanted to take over to help alleviate pressing parking problems.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk School Committee Chair Calls for Civility
School Committee chair Erin Brouillette said Monday there had been a “misunderstanding about the purpose and format” of the public comment portion of the meetings. Brouillette noted a “visual timer” will be used from now on for all speakers. “We’ll continue to enforce both Massachusetts Open Meeting Law and our Public Participation policy for all meetings and we hope to continue in a civil and respectful way that continues to focus on improving the growth and achievement of Seekonk students,” Brouillette added.
reportertoday.com
Sludge Removal Completed
The sludge which was dumped on Almeida Road has been removed by Earthsource. Rehoboth Selectman Rob Johnson made the announcement Monday. Approximately 300 truckloads of sewage sludge were dumped by EarthSource last March. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) tested 18 town wells. Conservation Commission chair Robert Materne said...
mybackyardnews.com
CHRISTINE L. MC BURNEY HAS A NEW JOB
PAWTUCKET, RI — Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney has a new job. In addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket, she is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing...
wasteadvantagemag.com
End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Councilmember Gonzalez confirms opposition to bodily autonomy, marriage rights
On October 24, on my way to early vote at Woonsocket City Hall, I encountered Councilmember Valerie Gonzalez campaigning for reelection. Councilmember Gonzalez, together with her husband Herson, is a co-founder and co-pastor of Vida Church in Woonsocket. I had a six minute conversation with her where I asked pointed questions about her views on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. Though I had received a call from her husband in 2020 in opposition to my resolution establishing Woonsocket’s annual pride flag raising ceremony, I hadn’t encountered any public record of her views on these issues. I learned a lot from this conversation, in which she repeatedly cited her church’s charter and discriminatory practices to justify her political positions. What I learned about her views led to me deciding not to vote for her, but I was not intending to make what I learned public.
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
Baker stacks three more pardons on council’s plate
In a forgiving mood during his last days in office, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardoning three more men for old crimes, adding their names to a pile of pardons he has sent to the Governor's Council in the final months of his administration.
WBUR
Big investors are buying mobile home parks — and upending the lives of residents
All across the country, investors are buying mobile home parks like the one in Revere, upending the lives of residents who have lived there, often for decades. In some parks, the new owners have cleared mobile homes to make way for new development. In others, they have jacked up rents.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks
Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOT to shift lanes on Route 138 West and open new Connector Road for traffic to Pell Bridge
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that during the week of December 12 that they will be changing the traffic patterns at the Pell Bridge Ramps project in Newport which will affect drivers on Route 138 West and Newport’s North End headed to the Pell Bridge and Downtown Newport.
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
ABC6.com
Missing North Kingstown man found; being treated
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police say a missing man was found by an East Greenwich resident just after 6:30 Thursday morning. Police said he was being treated by emergency personnel. There was no immediate update on his condition. 86-year-old Russell Greene went missing on Essex Road just before...
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
William Cotton of Hopkinton is the third person from Rhode Island to be charged in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek to identify man involved in incident at Warwick Mall
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man connected to an unspecified incident at the Warwick Mall. Police shared images of the person of interest on social media and said the incident took place on Wednesday at the mall between the hours of 11:53 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.
DA: Wellesley woman sentenced after running over, killing Needham teen
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Wellesley woman was sentenced to six months of jail time Friday on a motor vehicle homicide charge after running over and killing a Needham teen in 2018, according to the Norfolk DA’s office. According to a Friday statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office,...
