ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
reportertoday.com

D-R School Committee Offers Mediation to Rehoboth

Last month, the Dighton Rehoboth Regional School Committee voted unanimously to offer the mediation pathway in an effort to try to resolve a lawsuit filed by the Town of Rehoboth against the school district in 2021. The committee asked Superintendent Bill Runey to reach out to the Boards of Selectmen for both Rehoboth and Dighton seeking their approval to begin mediation proceedings.
REHOBOTH, MA
independentri.com

Hospital parking problem buried in graveyard controversy

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For almost two years some town officials knew that a potential Native American — as well as town pauper — graveyard lay under a tiny park that South County Hospital, the town’s largest employer, wanted to take over to help alleviate pressing parking problems.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk School Committee Chair Calls for Civility

School Committee chair Erin Brouillette said Monday there had been a “misunderstanding about the purpose and format” of the public comment portion of the meetings. Brouillette noted a “visual timer” will be used from now on for all speakers. “We’ll continue to enforce both Massachusetts Open Meeting Law and our Public Participation policy for all meetings and we hope to continue in a civil and respectful way that continues to focus on improving the growth and achievement of Seekonk students,” Brouillette added.
SEEKONK, MA
reportertoday.com

Sludge Removal Completed

The sludge which was dumped on Almeida Road has been removed by Earthsource. Rehoboth Selectman Rob Johnson made the announcement Monday. Approximately 300 truckloads of sewage sludge were dumped by EarthSource last March. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) tested 18 town wells. Conservation Commission chair Robert Materne said...
REHOBOTH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

CHRISTINE L. MC BURNEY HAS A NEW JOB

PAWTUCKET, RI — Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney has a new job. In addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket, she is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing...
PAWTUCKET, RI
wasteadvantagemag.com

End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Uprise RI

Woonsocket Councilmember Gonzalez confirms opposition to bodily autonomy, marriage rights

On October 24, on my way to early vote at Woonsocket City Hall, I encountered Councilmember Valerie Gonzalez campaigning for reelection. Councilmember Gonzalez, together with her husband Herson, is a co-founder and co-pastor of Vida Church in Woonsocket. I had a six minute conversation with her where I asked pointed questions about her views on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. Though I had received a call from her husband in 2020 in opposition to my resolution establishing Woonsocket’s annual pride flag raising ceremony, I hadn’t encountered any public record of her views on these issues. I learned a lot from this conversation, in which she repeatedly cited her church’s charter and discriminatory practices to justify her political positions. What I learned about her views led to me deciding not to vote for her, but I was not intending to make what I learned public.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston Globe

Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations

A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks

Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
EAST GREENWICH, RI
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
hyannisnews.com

ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT

HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
BARNSTABLE, MA
ABC6.com

Missing North Kingstown man found; being treated

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police say a missing man was found by an East Greenwich resident just after 6:30 Thursday morning. Police said he was being treated by emergency personnel. There was no immediate update on his condition. 86-year-old Russell Greene went missing on Essex Road just before...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy